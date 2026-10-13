Formula 1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris makes big business move with investment in £500m hospitality company

The reigning Formula 1 champion has joined a £20million funding round for British hospitality platform Seat Unique

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:19 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





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Lando Norris's investment portfolio has just got a little more interesting. The reigning Formula 1 champion has taken a stake in Seat Unique, a UK-based ticketing and VIP experience provider.

According to Sky News, the McLaren driver joined in a £20million financing round that was completed this year. The amount he personally invested and the equity he received are currently unknown.

Seat Unique runs a marketplace for licensed premium seating for high-end events, usually sporting. Among its partnerships are exclusive rights to distribute tickets for UEFA Euro 2028 and the scheduled Joshua-Fury heavyweight boxing match. For a driver caught in a championship whose hospitality is almost an industry of its own, it comes as no surprise Norris is interested in such a business.

The investment came from The Players' Fund, which is a venture capital vehicle operated by professional athletes. It previously brought Harry Kane and Ben Stokes on as stakeholders. Nickleby Capital, an existing shareholder in Seat Unique, led the £20million funding round that also attracted investment from Norris.

Stuart Broad is also an existing shareholder, alongside Maya Jama, stand-up performer Jack Whitehall and film actor Daniel Kaluuya.

CEO Robin Sherry said: "The way fans experience live events has fundamentally changed. People want official access, unforgettable moments and complete confidence in how they buy them - that's exactly what we've built Seat Unique to deliver." On Norris specifically, Sherry adds: "Lando understands that better than anyone, which is why having him join us as an investor is such a powerful endorsement of where this business is heading."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

A £500million valuation

The brand is targeting a £500million valuation as it looks to generate £350million in revenue per year by the end of the three-year cycle. It's looking to do this via acquisitions and partnerships, including the recent acquisitions of P1 travel and Circuit Hospitality.

The company maintains ticketing rights for Wembley Stadium, Manchester's Co-op Live venue and 16 racing facilities within the Arena Racing portfolio. Additionally, it has established a worldwide partnership with Trip.com Group, marking its initial significant expansion into Asia-Pacific territories. Further acquisitions and partnerships are reportedly under consideration to speed things along.

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