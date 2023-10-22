Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP
Lando Norris said his tyres “just couldn't hold on long enough” to take victory in hot conditions during Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver took the lead from Ferrari poleman Charles Leclerc off the line and controlled the first half of the race.
But he was eventually passed by race winner Max Verstappen on lap 28, before Lewis Hamilton also made it by to take second place for Mercedes.
It marked Norris’s fourth consecutive grand prix podium, repeating his third-place finish last time out in Qatar.
Norris blamed the high degradation and temperatures for his struggles: “Yes, just leading the race. I could control it a lot, but just not enough today.
“But I'm happy. It was a good race for my side.
“We knew our struggles, we knew what was going to be difficult today. And it was just the degradation but the pace over the first 10 laps of every stint, the pace in the beginning was strong.
“I just couldn't hold on long enough. So we're getting there. Progress, progress every weekend. Just some more steps needed.”
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
The McLaren driver put up an aggressive defence against Hamilton, who used DRS to attack and then nip past at the exit of Turn 1. Ferrari's
Carlos Sainz had looked set to close on Norris in the closing stages, but the Ferrari driver eventually finished 4.4s adrift.
Norris added: “I had to try, right? But I just couldn't do it. I didn't have enough tyres left at the end, you saw how quickly he pulled away at the end. So you know, I always had to look after my own race.
“I did the best I could. I had to push and look after the tyres, and it was just too difficult today. So maybe if it was a cooler track it would have suited us a little bit more but it wasn't. But I'm still happy.
“The team have done an excellent job to finish on the podium here. It was better than we were expecting coming into the weekend. So very happy.”
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Norris targets Ferrari after catching "slower and slower" Aston F1
Norris targets Ferrari after catching "slower and slower" Aston F1 Norris targets Ferrari after catching "slower and slower" Aston F1
Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole
Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race
Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race Norris assessing whether hand warmers are needed for new Las Vegas F1 race
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Latest news
Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.