Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris names George Russell as F1's next James Bond

The McLaren driver reckons his Mercedes rival "would stop Formula 1" to take on the role of 007, while Valtteri Bottas chose Fernando Alonso

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:03 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lando Norris thinks George Russell would be the Formula 1 driver best suited to play James Bond, and says the Mercedes driver would even give up racing for the role.

The question came days after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next actor to play the legendary British spy following a five-movie run from Daniel Craig.

Asked in the drivers' press conference in Las Vegas which F1 driver could take on the role in future, Norris answered: "George. I mean, he normally dresses in suits and stuff. I reckon George would stop Formula 1 to become James Bond. So I would say George would be your best bet," he laughed.

"I don't know who else would want to do it. Like, I don't know who I think he would suit it best, but he would also probably want to do it. So my money's on George."

Norris ruled himself out of the lead role, but failed to rule out a cameo.

"Me? No, I'll play another part in the movie," he joked. "I don't know what it would be, but I'll be somewhere else. I wouldn't say I'm a villain either, but yeah, I'll play another role somewhere else."

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas, who sat alongside Norris, believed it would instead be his experienced rival at Aston Martin - the car brand now synonymous with the franchise.

"I never thought of this. So it's a good question. First one came to my mind is Fernando, you know, some of the walk-ins he's walked in with a suit and he's got the charisma for it. So I'm going to say Fernando," Bottas said, before adding: "I can see George."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Mercedes driver is known for his strong outfit and watch combinations thanks to Mercedes sponsor IWC Schaffhausen, and recently launched his own karting academy, GR63.

The Briton has more pressing matters on his mind this weekend, however. Russell is third in the drivers' championship, 17 points behind Max Verstappen, and Mercedes has said it is considering giving him "all the force" to help him finish second behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

F1 drivers have previously stepped into the world of Hollywood. Lewis Hamilton was a producer on Apple’s F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, released in 2025, and several drivers made cameo appearances in it.

Bond, meanwhile, has a long link with motorsport. The character's Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most famous cars in film history, with the brand now racing in F1 and even previously offering its Vantage and DBX for safety and medical car roles.

Norris and Russell will be back on track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on Saturday night.

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