Formula 1 Qatar GP
Lando Norris on George Russell and Max Verstappen rivalry: "Helps when you back it up on track"
Norris says backing up words with results matters more than camera statements
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 3:09 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
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2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has weighed in on the renewed feud between Max Verstappen and George Russell, arguing that rivals do not have to get along and that results on the track are what count.
Verstappen and Russell clashed during the final practice session in Las Vegas. Russell said afterwards that "somebody's got to stand up to that guy", while Verstappen said Russell was "so far below my level" after Verstappen went on to win the race around the Strip.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Norris was asked why the two do not get on.
"You don't have to get on. Do you get on with everyone? Actually, I can answer that for you: no. So it's just normal. It happens in life. Not everyone agrees with everything," the McLaren driver explained.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"You can either do your talking on the track or you can do your talking in front of a camera. It normally always helps when you back it up on track. That's what everyone at the end of the day really cares about."
Norris did not pick a side, but he was clear about where each driver stands. "I still respect both drivers a lot. Obviously, Max has proved to everyone what he's capable of and George is still, I think, yet to prove what he's capable of. I still think he can achieve a lot in his Formula 1 career and I look forward to seeing that."
He added that Russell has had a tough year and that he looks forward to more times when the Mercedes driver is "giving a good fight to Max".
Norris finished second in Las Vegas behind Verstappen, with team-mate Oscar Piastri third, and was not part of the disagreement.
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