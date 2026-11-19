Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris on "GTA VI": "I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger"
The McLaren driver says he used to borrow friends' consoles on school trips to play Grand Theft Auto, but won't be playing the new game during F1's final triple-header
Alex Harrington
Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:03 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Motorsport Papaya
For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.
Lando Norris admits he won't be playing Grand Theft Auto VI during Formula 1's final triple-header of the season while also revealing that he wasn't allowed to play the popular franchise when he was a child.
Rockstar Games' long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, after more than a decade of waiting since the last game, Grand Theft Auto V, came to market in 2013.
Norris, known for streaming and being a prominent gamer between race weekends, has said the now legendary series wasn't part of his life growing up.
"No, I don't think so," he said on being asked if he'll be checking out the game between the last few races of the season. "I never really ever played GTA V, maybe a few times. I mean, it's a cool game and I enjoy it. I watch other people playing and stuff like that. But yeah, not my cup of tea," Norris said in the drivers' press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver explained that his parents had kept him from playing the game when he was growing up, likely due to its high age rating.
"I would love to, but I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger. I wasn't allowed. So when we would go on a school trip and I could nick someone else's PSP or something, it was the best trip of my life because I could finally get to play it," he said.
"But I never grew up playing it when I was at home. I never really played it when I was older, therefore. So it's never been my thing. But I know a lot of people around the world are playing it right now. So maybe my mind changes. But for now, it's a no."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Not every driver shares his view. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll said he would "probably fire it up at some point for sure", while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas said he had other plans.
"Not my plan. I think there's better things to do out there. You know, the outside world is quite beautiful. It's quite nice going outside," Bottas said.
Norris will have little time for gaming over the coming weeks anyway. F1's final triple-header takes him from Las Vegas this weekend to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi.
The 27-year-old has plenty to race for. McLaren is 17 points behind Red Bull in the fight for third in the constructors' championship, and Norris arrives in Las Vegas off the back of victory in Sao Paulo.
He is sixth in the drivers' standings, 16 points off third place, in a five-way fight for runner-up behind world champion Kimi Antonelli.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article LEGO reveals Speed Champions sets for all 2026 F1 drivers and teams
Next article Lando Norris jokes he "found the limit of a champagne bottle" in Brazil podium mishap
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Lando Norris
"We haven't taken any steps backwards" – McLaren boss explains 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
"We haven't taken any steps backwards" – McLaren boss explains 2026
Lando Norris: F1 needs better rain tyres as wet Las Vegas would be "scary"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris: F1 needs better rain tyres as wet Las Vegas would be "scary"
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
More from
McLaren
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
3 h
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Oscar Piastri addresses management plans after Mark Webber split
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
13 h
Oscar Piastri addresses management plans after Mark Webber split
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Latest news
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP
9 min
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
Kevin Estre replaces retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s WEC driver line-up for dual campaign in 2027
WEC
WEC WEC 30 min
Kevin Estre replaces retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s WEC driver line-up for dual campaign in 2027
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
40 min
"Same as Brazil" – Red Bull "trying to understand" the root cause of Max Verstappen's complaints
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
Racing Bulls insists that keeping "immense" Lawson doesn't contradict its mandate
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe