Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris on "GTA VI": "I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger"

The McLaren driver says he used to borrow friends' consoles on school trips to play Grand Theft Auto, but won't be playing the new game during F1's final triple-header

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:03 AM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images





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Lando Norris admits he won't be playing Grand Theft Auto VI during Formula 1's final triple-header of the season while also revealing that he wasn't allowed to play the popular franchise when he was a child.

Rockstar Games' long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, after more than a decade of waiting since the last game, Grand Theft Auto V, came to market in 2013.

Norris, known for streaming and being a prominent gamer between race weekends, has said the now legendary series wasn't part of his life growing up.

"No, I don't think so," he said on being asked if he'll be checking out the game between the last few races of the season. "I never really ever played GTA V, maybe a few times. I mean, it's a cool game and I enjoy it. I watch other people playing and stuff like that. But yeah, not my cup of tea," Norris said in the drivers' press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver explained that his parents had kept him from playing the game when he was growing up, likely due to its high age rating.

"I would love to, but I wasn't allowed to play it when I was younger. I wasn't allowed. So when we would go on a school trip and I could nick someone else's PSP or something, it was the best trip of my life because I could finally get to play it," he said.

"But I never grew up playing it when I was at home. I never really played it when I was older, therefore. So it's never been my thing. But I know a lot of people around the world are playing it right now. So maybe my mind changes. But for now, it's a no."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Not every driver shares his view. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll said he would "probably fire it up at some point for sure", while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas said he had other plans.

"Not my plan. I think there's better things to do out there. You know, the outside world is quite beautiful. It's quite nice going outside," Bottas said.

Norris will have little time for gaming over the coming weeks anyway. F1's final triple-header takes him from Las Vegas this weekend to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old has plenty to race for. McLaren is 17 points behind Red Bull in the fight for third in the constructors' championship, and Norris arrives in Las Vegas off the back of victory in Sao Paulo.

He is sixth in the drivers' standings, 16 points off third place, in a five-way fight for runner-up behind world champion Kimi Antonelli.

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