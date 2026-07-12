Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Live: MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happens

MotoGP
German GP
Live: MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happens

Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Formula 1
British GP
Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Supercars Townsville: Brodie Kostecki dominates race three

Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Brodie Kostecki dominates race three

Marc Marquez dismisses "karma" narrative after Marco Bezzecchi injury

MotoGP
German GP
Marc Marquez dismisses "karma" narrative after Marco Bezzecchi injury

Justin Allgaier wins mad Atlanta O'Reilly race after double overtime and four red flags

NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta II
Justin Allgaier wins mad Atlanta O'Reilly race after double overtime and four red flags

Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith are in a feud that only one understands

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith are in a feud that only one understands
Formula 1 British GP

Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Lando Norris has revealed his ambition to team up with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for a future 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, Valentino Rossi

Lando Norris, Valentino Rossi

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lando Norris has shared his hopes of teaming up with his childhood hero and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi for a 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign in the future.

The 2025 Formula 1 champion, famously a huge fan of the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion, joined Rossi at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday via their mutual sponsor, Monster Energy.

Appearing together on the famous balcony of Goodwood House, the pair addressed the possibility of joining forces in the future.

When asked if they would like to share a car at the iconic French endurance classic, Norris quickly confirmed, "Hell yeah, I would." Rossi added, jokingly: "I tried to ask him, but they are very busy now, Formula 1 drivers."

Norris was on driving duties earlier in the day, taking several machines up the Goodwood hill, including the McLaren MCL-HY, the Woking marque's new Hypercar challenger designed ahead of its top-class return to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans in 2027.

With McLaren building its prototype programme, Norris sees a genuine pathway to enter the coveted race. 

 

"We have too many races, but with McLaren now entering Le Mans, maybe next year… no, not next year," the 26-year-old added. "But maybe in a couple of years, I would love to. It would be an honour for me, and it would be a lot of fun, for sure."

Rossi, now 47 years old and competing in the GT category of the WEC, added: "I’ll try to wait for Lando."

This comes amid a difficult start to the 2026 F1 season for Norris. After winning his maiden championship title at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Briton returned in 2026 with a less competitive car under the new regulations. He currently sits fifth in the drivers' championship after the first nine rounds of the season with 97 points. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Toto Wolff "too smart" to sign Max Verstappen, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Toto Wolff "too smart" to sign Max Verstappen, says Guenther Steiner

Lewis Hamilton calls for less software reliance in F1 as he highlights "real frustration"

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton calls for less software reliance in F1 as he highlights "real frustration"

James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
James Vowles confirms Williams review after F1 development rate concerns
More from
Lando Norris

Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Lando Norris left "shaking" by emotional British GP Landostand reception

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris left "shaking" by emotional British GP Landostand reception

Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures

Formula 1
British GP
Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures
More from
McLaren

How the more technical F1 2026 regulations hinder customer teams

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
How the more technical F1 2026 regulations hinder customer teams

Why McLaren is sliding backwards in British GP after surprise sprint podium

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Why McLaren is sliding backwards in British GP after surprise sprint podium

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Latest news

Live: MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happens

MotoGP
German GP
Live: MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happens

Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Formula 1
British GP
Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

What is Racing Bulls doing that Red Bull isn't?

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What is Racing Bulls doing that Red Bull isn't?

Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Why Williams is still feeling the weight of expectation

Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull

Formula 1
British GP
By Ronald Vording
Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull
View more