Formula 1 Williams launch

Lando Norris reveals David Beckham was among the stars to reach out after 2025 F1 title win

Lando Norris revealed that David Beckham was among the famous names who messaged him after his 2025 Formula 1 title

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Pauline Ballet / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris has revealed that David Beckham appeared in his direct messages after he won the 2025 Formula 1 drivers' championship, as he opened up about the ex-footballer's support.

Since celebrating his first championship title, the Briton has been working his way through his messages while also taking some time away over the winter break before returning to preparations for the 2026 season. 

"Honestly, I've not read half of them," Norris admitted on The Fast And The Curious podcast when asked who had popped up in his messages after the victory.

"I have so many that I've not even looked at. I need to, but it takes quite a while. I have probably replied to half of them. So, I've still got four days of trying to just go through every single one, whether it's on Instagram or on WhatsApp or something, but there's just a lot of amazing people.

"There's a lot of people from different sports. Whether they're incredible at the sport, like one of the best, or they're people that I've watched growing up, young people, old people.

David Beckham looks on at the McLaren garage

David Beckham looks on at the McLaren garage

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images via Getty Images

"When you see something like that, the amount of support you get or just congratulations and respect is something that I admire a lot. It's a beautiful thing. But I do apologise to anyone that I've not responded to yet."

When pressed on Beckham potentially messaging him, the McLaren driver added: "I mean, we speak every now and then about different things. He did send me a message. David is always great. He's in the garage every now and then in Bahrain, Qatar, and a few different places. He's a cool guy, so it's always nice when his name pops up for sure."

Norris took part in the private testing in Barcelona from 26 to 30 January before heading to Bahrain for McLaren's season launch on 9 February. Further testing will then take place two days later at the same venue from 11 to 13 February and again on 18 to 20 February.

