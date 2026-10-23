Formula 1 United States GP
Lando Norris reveals “plenty of telling-offs” after Singapore Oscar Piastri crash
Lando Norris confirms he received a serious talking-to from management after colliding with team-mate Oscar Piastri in Singapore
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 8:54 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Hector Vivas / Getty Images
Motorsport Papaya
For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.
Having two incredibly fast drivers in top-tier machinery is exactly what every Formula 1 team principal dreams of. But, as McLaren is quickly finding out, having two hyper-competitive alphas fighting for the same piece of asphalt usually leads to fireworks.
Following a highly publicised on-track clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix, the atmosphere inside the papaya garage has been noticeably tense. As the F1 paddock descends on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Norris is finally shedding some light on the closed-door meetings that took place after the carbon fibre stopped flying.
The meeting in Brown's office
During Thursday's media day, Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz pressed Norris on the current rules of engagement. Kravitz jokingly asked if Norris was still allowed to "go for a gap" on anyone as long as it wasn't his team-mate.
"I can go for a gap on Oscar even," Norris quickly shot back.
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Surprised that McLaren CEO Zak Brown didn't completely lay down the law and ban all wheel-to-wheel combat between the team-mates, Kravitz asked if Norris managed to escape the boss's office without getting chewed out.
"Oh no, I got plenty of telling-offs and plenty of words have been said," the reigning champ admitted.
Racing is fine, crashing is not
While management clearly made their frustrations known regarding the Singapore incident, McLaren has decided not to implement strict team orders. Both drivers are still free to fight for position, provided they don't cost the team valuable Constructors' Championship points by putting each other in the wall.
"We're still allowed to race, we're still allowed to, yeah, we're still allowed to race," Norris explained, making sure to clarify the exact boundary lines set by the team. "But of course we can't have what happened last weekend and what has happened, even say here last year, we can't have that happening, so no, we're allowed to race, but obviously we can't have a coming together, and we have to avoid that in any opportunity possible."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
With a traditional race format on the schedule for the US Grand Prix, Norris is eager to use the three full practice sessions to dial in his set-up and completely move past the intra-team drama.
"A lot, but we're in Austin now, so I'm looking forward to this weekend, putting the past behind me, and excited for Austin," he stated. "It's a track I love and ready to get going."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - FP2 set to commence
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
3 h
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Christian Horner “wasn’t given a reason” for his “painful” Red Bull exit after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death
More from
Lando Norris
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
More from
McLaren
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts
Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren to use final 2026 developments to test 2027 F1 car concepts
Latest news
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - FP2 set to commence
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
32 min
F1 United States GP live commentary and updates - FP2 set to commence
Exploring Ferrari's 'less than a tenth' US GP update package
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
56 min
Exploring Ferrari's 'less than a tenth' US GP update package
F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
2 h
F1 United States GP: Charles Leclerc pips Max Verstappen to top FP1
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
3 h
George Russell reveals he lost sleep over his own driving, not the F1 championship
Feature
Discover prime content
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
By Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe