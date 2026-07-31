Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development
Lando Norris says his fierce rivalry with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri has pushed him to improve as a Formula 1 driver
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images
McLaren's Lando Norris has admitted that team-mate Oscar Piastri has pushed him "too much for my liking", crediting their fierce intra-team rivalry as a key factor in his ongoing development as a Formula 1 driver.
Speaking during an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, the Briton reflected on his F1 career. Having debuted alongside Carlos Sainz at McLaren before partnering Daniel Ricciardo, Norris is now in his third consecutive season alongside Piastri.
"From Carlos my first few years, Daniel my second bunch of years, and now Oscar, you learn the most from these guys, and I've also enjoyed just spending time with all of them because they're amazing people," the 2025 champion explained.
"To be with Carlos, to be with Daniel, I enjoyed those years so much, and then obviously the last three with Oscar. He's pushed me an insane amount, too much for my liking.
"But that's what you need in F1; it's what you want. It made me a much better driver, last year especially. Rivalry is the key to becoming a better person at the same time."
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
The 2025 season featured an intense battle between the two McLaren team-mates, as each fought for a maiden drivers' championship. In the second half of the season, Red Bull's Max Verstappen mounted an impressive comeback that threatened both Norris and Piastri.
The fight went down to the wire at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and it was ultimately Norris who claimed the title. He finished two points clear of runner-up Verstappen, while Piastri finished third.
Unfortunately for the Woking outfit, McLaren has not carried its 2025 form into the 2026 season. Norris won the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, securing the first grand prix victory of the year for both himself and the team. Heading into the summer break, Norris sits fifth in the standings with 128 points and Piastri is seventh with 92 points. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads with 219 points.
Share Or Save This Story
Lando Norris "much more confident" than during 2025 title campaign, says Andrea Stella
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons
Lando Norris: ‘I was better than Piastri in every sense’ in battle for victory
"A race of upgrades" - How development will decide the 2026 F1 title
Mercedes impressed by "sizeable" McLaren upgrade after Hungarian GP defeat
Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures
Latest news
Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix
BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK
Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development
David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments