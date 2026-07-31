Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

McLaren's Lando Norris has admitted that team-mate Oscar Piastri has pushed him "too much for my liking", crediting their fierce intra-team rivalry as a key factor in his ongoing development as a Formula 1 driver.

Speaking during an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month, the Briton reflected on his F1 career. Having debuted alongside Carlos Sainz at McLaren before partnering Daniel Ricciardo, Norris is now in his third consecutive season alongside Piastri.

"From Carlos my first few years, Daniel my second bunch of years, and now Oscar, you learn the most from these guys, and I've also enjoyed just spending time with all of them because they're amazing people," the 2025 champion explained.

"To be with Carlos, to be with Daniel, I enjoyed those years so much, and then obviously the last three with Oscar. He's pushed me an insane amount, too much for my liking.

"But that's what you need in F1; it's what you want. It made me a much better driver, last year especially. Rivalry is the key to becoming a better person at the same time."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2025 season featured an intense battle between the two McLaren team-mates, as each fought for a maiden drivers' championship. In the second half of the season, Red Bull's Max Verstappen mounted an impressive comeback that threatened both Norris and Piastri.

The fight went down to the wire at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and it was ultimately Norris who claimed the title. He finished two points clear of runner-up Verstappen, while Piastri finished third.

Unfortunately for the Woking outfit, McLaren has not carried its 2025 form into the 2026 season. Norris won the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, securing the first grand prix victory of the year for both himself and the team. Heading into the summer break, Norris sits fifth in the standings with 128 points and Piastri is seventh with 92 points. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads with 219 points.