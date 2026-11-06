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Lando Norris reveals how Lewis Hamilton has changed his F1 championship ambitions

Lando Norris has admitted that Lewis Hamilton's seven F1 world titles have motivated him to chase more championships after securing his maiden title in 2025

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 11:15 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Greg Baker - AFP - Getty Images





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Lando Norris says Lewis Hamilton's seven Formula 1 world titles have left him dissatisfied with winning just one.

Norris won his maiden championship in 2025 after a hard-fought battle against his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and a late-season threat from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton will make his 400th grand prix start this weekend in Brazil and Norris was asked to sum up his fellow countryman's career while speaking to the media at Interlagos.

"It’s seven. So, I don’t know how you want to sum it up," Norris said. "I mean, it’s pretty unbelievable what he’s been able to do for such a long time, even to now, to see him fighting against Charles.

"I think Charles is easily one of the best on the grid. Insanely quick, and the fact that Lewis is still giving him a good fight, especially this year. He seemed to kind of look like he’s back to normal in terms of fighting at the front and proving that he’s one of the best out there."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2025 champion added that Hamilton's career is inspirational for many on the grid, but explained he was unlikely to continue racing into his 40s.

"It’s a pretty incredible achievement for him to fight for this long. He’s a good inspiration for many of us. I certainly don’t think I’m going that far, but it’s a good thing to look forward to in terms of my career.

"I know I was happy with one championship, but when I look at Lewis, he makes me not very happy to have only won one championship.

"But that’s in a good way, that I can look at him and see him at his age, in his form, and it makes me believe more than ever that I can fight for many, many more years, and that’s something I look forward to doing."

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