Formula 1 United States GP
Lando Norris risks unwanted F1 record as disastrous title defence continues
Lando Norris risks becoming the first reigning Formula 1 world champion since Damon Hill in 1997 to finish his title defence outside the top five
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:04 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
After winning the 2025 Formula 1 championship and forever solidifying his name in the history books, Lando Norris is putting together one of the worst title defences the championship has ever seen.
The Briton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings on just 201 points with six races to go. If he finishes sixth or lower, he will be the first reigning champion to finish outside the top five the following season since Damon Hill in 1997.
Hill won the title with Williams in 1996, but was dropped by the team and moved to Arrows, finishing 12th in 1997. Since then, the worst a reigning champion has finished is fifth.
- 1998: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, fifth
- 2009: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, fifth
- 2010: Jenson Button, McLaren, fifth
- 2014: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull, fifth
Arguably, Nico Rosberg failed to defend his title after becoming champion in 2016 due to his retirement, but I'm not sure that counts.
Norris is only 14 points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who sits in fifth, and 20 points behind Max Verstappen in fourth. So even though there are no sprint race weekends left this season, it's still possible for Norris to pull himself out of this slump. But that's if McLaren can improve the car before it's too late.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
"The car's not quick enough and it's too difficult to drive. We're a long way off," he told the media after he finished fourth at the Singapore Grand Prix.
"You have to always look at the package, you know?" team principal Andrea Stella said. "I think we know that tracks with long straights, we are not that great. The package is not strong in these circuits.
"So tracks like Baku, like Monza, like Las Vegas will be difficult. The the car is strong in low speed, in very small tight, little corners when you have to be on brakes... these kind of things. I think it's quite good, but it's not the best so we need to work on that. You know it has strength, it has weaknesses and it will go up and down for the rest of the season."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lando Norris launches new clothing collection ahead of United States Grand Prix
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
More from
McLaren
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
11 h
The figures that show Mercedes has lost its supremacy in F1 2026
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
15 h
McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Latest news
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
6 h
NASCAR explains why they penalized Zane Smith after latest clash with Carson Hocevar
Porsche boss Laudenbach says he is "not happy" with how things were handled by IMSA in 2026
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 6 h
Porsche boss Laudenbach says he is "not happy" with how things were handled by IMSA in 2026
Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
6 h
Five things to watch out for at the F1 United States GP
KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP 7 h
KTM sees MotoGP 2027 as a fresh start: “We never had the chance to build a new bike”
Feature
Discover prime content
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe