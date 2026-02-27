Skip to main content

Formula 1

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

The McLaren driver enters Formula 1’s next regulation era as the reigning world driver’s champion, here’s how he did it

Motorsport.com staff writers
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

As Formula 1 enters its 2026 regulation reset, Lando Norris sits atop the grid as the reigning 2025 world driver’s champion, racing for the world constructors’ championship-winning team, McLaren.

He’s earned every result along the way: after rising through the junior ranks as a McLaren-backed prospect, Norris has grown from a consistent points finisher into a grand prix winner and regular championship contender. The question, even with F1's new regulations, is whether Norris can become a two-time world champion in 2026.

Born in Bristol, UK

Lando Norris, 2013

Lando Norris, 2013

Photo by: CIK/KSP

Born: 13 November 1999

Born in Bristol, England, Norris began karting at a young age and quickly progressed through national and international karting competition.

Karting world champion

Lando Norris, European Champion 2013 with Max Verstappen

Lando Norris, European Champion 2013 with Max Verstappen

Photo by: CIK/KSP

Years: 2013-2014

On days Norris wasn’t karting, he was racing in the Ginetta Junior Championship. When he was karting, he often won and after becoming the European Champion in 2013, Norris became the youngest-ever winner of the CIK-FIA KF World Championship in 2014.

MSA Formula champion

Lando Norris, Carlin, MSA Championship

Lando Norris, Carlin, MSA Championship

Photo by: Pat Cranham

Year: 2015

Stepping up to single-seaters, Norris won the MSA Formula Championship in his rookie season. Multiple victories and consistent podium finishes demonstrated his adaptability and racecraft.

Formula Renault and Toyota Racing Series titles

Lando Norris, Toyota Racing Series

Lando Norris, Toyota Racing Series

Photo by: Bruce Jenkins

Years: 2016

In 2016, Norris claimed titles in both the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup and New Zealand’s Toyota Racing Series. The double success and dominating on-track performances confirmed his rapid development and positioned him among the top junior prospects in the world.

European Formula 3 champion

Lando Norris, Carlin Dallara Volkswagen

Lando Norris, Carlin Dallara Volkswagen

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Year: 2016-2017

Norris won the FIA European Formula 3 Championship on his first attempt. After dominating the season with multiple victories, it was clear Norris’ career trajectory was headed toward Formula 1.

McLaren junior to Formula 2 contender

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Years: 2017-2018

In 2017, Norris joined the McLaren Driver Development Programme and by the end of the year, he was named an official F1 McLaren test driver for 2018. Also competing in FIA Formula 2 at that time, Norris finished second in the championship to George Russell.

Formula 1 debut with McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Year: 2019,

Norris made his Formula 1 debut in Melbourne at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. As one of the youngest drivers on the grid, he scored points regularly, with McLaren signing Norris to a long-term deal after his first season.

First podium finish

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates with his trophy and champagne

Lando Norris, McLaren, celebrates with his trophy and champagne

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Year: 2020

Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 podium at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in 2020. A late fastest lap and strong race pace elevated him to third position, a result that would prove pivotal as he more regularly featured at the front.

Breakthrough season

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Year: 2021

In 2021, Norris achieved multiple podium finishes during the season, and picked up his first pole position at the Russian Grand Prix. He played a key role in McLaren’s competitive resurgence and briefly entered the championship fight because of his points consistency.

First grand prix victory

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Year: 2024

Norris claimed his first Formula 1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024. One for the nerds: with 16 podiums before a grand prix win, Norris tied drivers such as Mika Hakkinen and Jean Alesi.

Championship contender

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, the McLaren team celebrate victory and dedicate the win to the late Gil de Ferran

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, the McLaren team celebrate victory and dedicate the win to the late Gil de Ferran

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Year: 2024

With McLaren producing a competitive car, Norris added further podiums and victories during the 2024 season. He emerged as a consistent challenger at the front of the field, along with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Multi-year McLaren commitment

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2026 testing

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2026 testing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Years: 2019–2027

Norris recently signed a long-term contract extension with McLaren, reinforcing his belief in the team’s ability to deliver championship-winning machinery.

2025 F1 world driver’s champion

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Year: 2025

A three-way, season-long fight for the championship was settled in the final race of the season: Norris won seven times and scored 11 podium finishes, including in the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi where third place secured his maiden F1 title. 

Entering the 2026 regulation reset

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2026

As Formula 1 prepares for sweeping technical changes this year, Norris enters the new era as an established race winner in his mid-20s, with his results only getting stronger.

With McLaren targeting sustained success under the new regulations, this season may define whether Norris can convert promise into a second world driver’s championship in 2026.

