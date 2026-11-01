Formula 1 Mexican GP
Lando Norris says Kimi Antonelli should celebrate F1 title “properly” after breakthrough season
The outgoing world champion says the Mercedes driver “deserves it an incredible amount” after becoming F1’s youngest-ever title winner in Mexico
Alex Harrington
Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:22 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
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Antonelli finished third behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to clinch the title with four races to spare, becoming the youngest champion in Formula 1's history at just 20 years and 68 days old.
Norris, who won his first title with McLaren last year and finished fifth in Mexico, said after the race that he was delighted for the Italian.
“I mean, he deserves it. It’s been insane this year. That’s an understatement,” he said. “So, congrats to him, especially at his age. To win it is pretty incredibly impressive.”
The Briton added that he hoped the driver would truly celebrate this special moment, despite his young age.
“I’m very, very happy for him. He’s a lovely, lovely guy. He deserves it an incredible amount, and I hope even though he’s young, he goes out and celebrates it properly,” he said.
“He’s had an outstanding season. So, yeah, just very happy for him.”
Norris has been full of praise for Antonelli for a number of weeks now. Speaking in Austin, he commented on how quickly he'd been able to master his Mercedes machinery, even compared to his experienced team-mate George Russell.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
“I think it’s very impressive what he’s been able to do at his age, his second year in Formula 1. He’s going to be the youngest world champion ever. It’s pretty, pretty incredible,” he said.
“I rate George and I think he’s a very good driver. But Kimi has been two levels above George the whole season. So, you know, he’s done a pretty incredible job.”
Antonelli has won nine races this season and leads the drivers’ standings on 380 points, 119 clear of Verstappen. Russell, who started the year as the title favourite, is fourth.
Norris, meanwhile, has struggled in his defence of the title, with only two race wins in the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix.
He said ahead of the Mexico weekend that he would gladly give up his status as champion.
“I have nothing but respect for Kimi. He’s a very nice guy. We get along very well and I’m more than happy to pass the No 1 over to him," Norris said.
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