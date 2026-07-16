Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles

David Coulthard warns FIA intervention could stifle F1 innovation

Formula 1
Belgian GP
David Coulthard warns FIA intervention could stifle F1 innovation

Lando Norris faces Belgium GP grid drop as McLaren takes new Mercedes F1 power unit parts

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Lando Norris faces Belgium GP grid drop as McLaren takes new Mercedes F1 power unit parts

Marc Marquez's relentless comeback: 'Nobody knows the stress I've been through'

MotoGP
Marc Marquez's relentless comeback: 'Nobody knows the stress I've been through'

James Hinchcliffe names Ferrari's best hope of beating Mercedes

Formula 1
Belgian GP
James Hinchcliffe names Ferrari's best hope of beating Mercedes

Aston Martin "flat out" on AMR26 Hungary updates, spares in short supply

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Aston Martin "flat out" on AMR26 Hungary updates, spares in short supply

First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared

DTM
Oschersleben
First BMW test after heavy crash: How Kelvin van der Linde fared

Is this the luckiest F1 fan on the planet?

Sponsored
Belgian GP
Is this the luckiest F1 fan on the planet?
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Lando Norris set for Belgium GP grid drop as McLaren takes new Mercedes F1 power unit parts

Norris will incur a 10-place grid penalty at Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after fitting new Mercedes power unit components to his MCL40

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris is facing a 10-place grid drop at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps as his team is fitting new Mercedes Formula 1 power unit components. 

Norris had been at risk for engine related penalties earlier than planned after suffering a series of reliability issues this season. The reigning world champion was already on his third and final set of control electronics allowed for the entire season after encountering issues in China and Japan at the start of the campaign.

With Mercedes now making its upgraded specification available to its customer McLaren, which is expected to deliver improved reliability, the papaya team will move Piastri to his third power electronics and Norris to his fourth unit - with the latter incurring a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his allowance.

"McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team will fit car Number 1 with a fourth power electronics [unit] this weekend in Spa, exceeding our permitted number of allocated power electronics units and incurring a 10-place grid penalty," the team confirmed on Thursday.

McLaren clarified it has installed the new unit on Norris' car in Belgium to take advantage of Spa-Francorchamps's overtaking potential, which could help the Briton mitigate the damage from his lowly grid position.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"While the power electronics unit we installed in Japan, and have used in every session since Miami, has worked reliably, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains has since introduced a series of reliability fixes to their new power electronics systems," the team added.

"However, in order to take advantage of these improvements, we must incur a 10-place grid penalty on Lando’s car in order to take a new unit. We have chosen to do this in Belgium, a circuit where overtaking is relatively more prevalent, as opposed to the following two events in Hungary and Zandvoort.

"We now plan to use this fourth power electronics unit for the remainder of the season, in order to maximise reliability while minimising sporting penalties on Lando."

McLaren will also get Mercedes' latest specification of the internal combustion engine after being made to wait by its supplier. Mercedes took the new ICE, which is also expected to be more reliable, in Austria, with fellow customers Alpine and Williams having the new V6 available in Silverstone.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article James Hinchcliffe names Ferrari's best hope of beating Mercedes

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Audi highlights “importance of efficiency” in next-generation F1 engines

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Audi highlights “importance of efficiency” in next-generation F1 engines

The Next Generation: Luke Browning

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
The Next Generation: Luke Browning
More from
Lando Norris

Lando Norris reflects on childhood dream during Goodwood Festival of Speed balcony celebration

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris reflects on childhood dream during Goodwood Festival of Speed balcony celebration

Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lando Norris opens door to Valentino Rossi partnership for Le Mans campaign

Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures

Formula 1
British GP
Why becoming a world champion for the first time has its own pressures
More from
McLaren

Max Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Max Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck

Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lando Norris gives McLaren MCL-HY public debut at Goodwood

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Latest news

Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Former F1 presenter identifies Aston Martin "red flag" amid performance struggles

David Coulthard warns FIA intervention could stifle F1 innovation

Formula 1
Belgian GP
David Coulthard warns FIA intervention could stifle F1 innovation

Lando Norris faces Belgium GP grid drop as McLaren takes new Mercedes F1 power unit parts

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Lando Norris faces Belgium GP grid drop as McLaren takes new Mercedes F1 power unit parts

Marc Marquez's relentless comeback: 'Nobody knows the stress I've been through'

MotoGP
Marc Marquez's relentless comeback: 'Nobody knows the stress I've been through'

Feature

Discover prime content

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 drivers of the 2010s

Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Two (and a bit) years on: Red Bull's 2024 political ructions have had the opposite effect

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
View more