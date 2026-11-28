Formula 1 Qatar GP

Lando Norris 'shocked' by dominant Mercedes at F1's Qatar GP

The German marque has topped every session in Lusail with a 1-2 this weekend

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:56 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris has been left ‘shocked’ by Mercedes’ pace at the Qatar Grand Prix, adding it gives McLaren a “good indication” for the level it needs to be at in the 2027 Formula 1 season.

The Silver Arrows has taken 1-2 in every session up until qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race, with George Russell on pole and he will be alongside world champion team-mate Kimi Antonelli on the front row.

Both drivers were separated by 0.128s with another three tenths to third-placed Norris, whose 0.480s gap to pole was actually less than the advantage Mercedes held in prior sessions.

So the high-speed nature of Lusail International Circuit has simply suited Mercedes with its dominant championship-winning W17 enjoying these types of tracks in 2026.

“I am, yeah, surprised by the gap,” said Norris, who will share the second row with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

“But it's also such a different circuit. We obviously struggled a lot in Malaysia, but even in Malaysia, which was one of the last times we really had a lot of high-speed corners, there was, I think, Turn 6 or Turn 7 and 8, or whatever it is, we were already a long way off, which was a pretty good indication that we're probably going to be a bit off here.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Norris finished ninth at Sepang in October with Piastri sixth, while Mercedes was on course for second and third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen until Russell’s late retirement.

The 2025 world champion added: “There's just not been many tracks since, where there's been a true kind of showing of what pure high-speed limitations are.

“So here, I think since we went out in FP1, within the first couple of laps, it was pretty clear we were not at the level of these guys.

“They're doing an incredible job. They're doing a good job all season. They probably gave us, or they did give us, a little bit of a shock in terms of showing what a car can be capable of in such high-speed corners.

“What they've done very well is just being able to adapt to all tracks and sit better than us.

"They have a car that's very good in high speed, but if you go back to Vegas, they had their car, which was also one of the quickest in the straights, and that's something that we struggled with.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

“So, I think they've given us a good indication of the level we need to be at next year.”

Piastri echoed similar thoughts after taking his best qualifying result since third at Baku in September, having qualified 0.550s off Russell in Qatar.

“I think it's been a bit surprising just how competitive they've been,” said the Australian.

“The tracks where we've seen them be really competitive recently have been the ones with very long straights.

“Obviously here, it's all about peak high-speed downforce. They've blown everyone out of the water so far.

“Definitely some good info going into next year on where we need to keep working. I know we're pushing pretty hard, so fingers crossed.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

So Piastri confirmed that “third and fourth is definitely the best we could have done”, stating it’s more relief at qualifying ahead of Red Bull, who took fifth (Isack Hadjar) and sixth (Verstappen).

“I think even through qualifying they looked competitive at certain points,” said Piastri, who qualified 0.046s and 0.087s ahead of the Red Bull duo.

“For me, I felt like all my laps were pretty good. Lando's must have been pretty good as well.

“I don't think we really had anything left on the table. It's nice to be ahead of them, but we've always got to stay ahead of them.”

Fourth-placed McLaren is nine points behind Red Bull in third ahead of the final two grands prix this year.

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