Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lando Norris brands McLaren “awful in the straight” despite third on Las Vegas GP grid
Lando Norris says McLaren's MCL40 is "awful in the straight" despite qualifying for third on the Las Vegas GP grid
Rahaan Mazumder Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 7:10 AM
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Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Lando Norris will launch from third on the grid for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix after setting a 1m34.244s in Q3 - just 0.093 seconds shy of inherited polesitter Max Verstappen and 0.020s behind Mercedes’ George Russell. On paper, locking down the second row looks like a tidy recovery for McLaren. Yet Norris stepped out of the cockpit delivering one of his sharpest criticisms of the MCL40 all season.
Qualifying fourth fastest behind penalised world champion Kimi Antonelli (1m33.893s), Norris insisted his final Q3 effort was "easily my best lap," only for McLaren’s top-speed deficit to undo his work down the 1.9-kilometre Strip straight.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
"We’re just shocking in the straights, like horrendous in the straight, so my lap was very good," Norris said. "To Kimi, we’re eight tenths off in the last sector. He has a perfect tow, and he does a very good job, but comparing to most other people, we’re too far off."
Antonelli’s slipstream down the back straight proved worth up to 16 km/h, and Norris explained that chasing a similar tow forced him into a punishing compromise - starting his lap 1.5s behind the car ahead while dirty air stripped away "at least a half a tenth to a tenth" in every corner. "We’re having to make up for a pretty terrible loss of straight-line speed, and therefore we have to harm our cornering speed," he added.
Low-downforce weaknesses exposed again
Asked whether Las Vegas’s long flat-out run simply exaggerated an existing flaw, Norris refused to let the circuit take the blame.
"No, I mean you can’t blame the straights. It’s just our car is not good. We have to improve that a lot," Norris said. "You cannot fight. Monza, here, Baku, we’re bad because we’re awful in the straight, and we have to improve for next year."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
McLaren’s 2026 scorecard supports his frustration. All three of Norris’s wins this season came at higher-downforce venues - Hungary, Zandvoort, and São Paulo - where cornering load matters more than low drag. On power-sensitive layouts, the papaya cars have struggled to contend: at Monza, Norris started eighth and finished fourth more than 19s behind Antonelli, while Baku ended without a single point for McLaren after Norris retired and Oscar Piastri came home 13th.
That straight-line vulnerability looms large over Saturday night’s 50-lap race. Trailing Red Bull Racing by 17 points for third in the constructors’ championship (415 to 398) with three rounds remaining, McLaren sees both Red Bulls - Verstappen on pole and Isack Hadjar in fourth - lined up right around Norris.
Meanwhile, Piastri qualified seventh (1m34.899s) but drops to 17th after taking his fifth internal combustion engine of the year. Even starting third, Norris will have to fight hard just to defend track position against faster straight-line rivals, including Antonelli charging from sixth.
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