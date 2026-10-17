Formula 1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris sparks controversy after appearing to mock Lance Stroll in viral video

The McLaren driver has sparked debate among F1 fans after a viral video shows what appeared to be him making a joke at Lance Stroll's expense

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 1:05 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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A video is doing the rounds on social media, appearing to show Lando Norris mocking Lance Stroll on a night out after the Singapore Grand Prix. It's now been viewed more than three million times on X.

The clip was posted by the fan account MV3daily on the night of the race. In it, the McLaren driver is seen out with Haas Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman while someone in the crowd raises a sign saying "To the best driver".

In the footage, Norris shouts "Where's Lance, where's Lance?", which many F1 fans took as a dig at the Aston Martin driver.

Stroll has yet to score a point this season and this year became the first driver to reach 100 Q1 eliminations.

How fans reacted

The account that shared the video was critical of Norris in its post. "Lance may not be the best driver on the grid but have some decency atleast," MV3daily wrote.

At the time of writing, the post had 3.3 million views, around 19,000 likes and 564 replies. One reply, with more than 5,000 likes, joked: "bros PR manager is fighting for their life" [sic].

The debate became heated enough that the account later asked followers to calm down.

"Can we all relax a little bit, everyone is a little bit too aggressive on here and it's showing," MV3daily posted the following day.

Neither Norris nor Stroll has responded to the clip.

A tense weekend for Norris

The video came at the end of a difficult weekend for the reigning world champion. In Saturday's sprint, Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri were fighting for fourth when they collided at Turn 5 on the last lap. Piastri retired while Norris recovered to eighth, so McLaren left with one point at a time when Red Bull is closing in on third place in the constructors' championship.

"It was a mistake on my part, and I let down the team. I've also apologised to all of them, I owe them all an apology, and I will do better next time," Norris conceded on the following Sunday.

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Back on track in Austin

Norris finished the grand prix fourth, 40.5 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen. Norris now sits sixth in the standings on 201 points, and McLaren heads to Texas just seven points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

The next race is the United States Grand Prix in Austin, from 23 to 25 October.

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