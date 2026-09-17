Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40 in London after 2025 crash
Lando Norris has been spotted driving his Ferrari F40 in London after the supercar returned to the road following a crash in early 2025
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images
2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has been seen driving his Ferrari F40 in London, confirming the supercar's return to the road following a high-profile crash in early 2025.
Norris's F40 was involved in an accident in January 2025 on the roads outside Monaco, while Norris was away. The vehicle, driven by a friend at the time, lost traction exiting a left-hand corner and made contact with the guardrails.
"No [it is not back to normal]. It was when I was away. I wasn’t happy at all," Norris told The Sun at the time.
The Briton took delivery of the F40 in the last quarter of 2024. It is just one of 1311 to ever be made between 1987 and 1992. The model, which was the last to be overseen by Enzo Ferrari, was the first street-legal car to break the 200mph barrier.
Now, Norris has been spotted in the F40 in London following a third-place finish at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit.
"Good to see this car on the road again, after one of his friends crashed it some time ago," one fan commented on the new footage on Instagram, while another added: "Unbelievable taste in cars."
Someone else wrote: "Are Lando and Lewis car sharing? Velcro on the back of the number plates?"
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also recently acquired a Ferrari F40 after previously selling his entire car collection. The Ferrari driver unveiled his new purchase ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris's car collection
The following cars are thought to be included, or have previously been included, in Norris's extensive garage.
- McLaren 765LT Spider
- McLaren P1
- McLaren Senna
- McLaren 720S
- McLaren 570S Spider
- McLaren GT
- Ferrari F40
- Lamborghini Miura P400
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline GT-R R32
- Shelby Cobra
- Lamborghini Aventador
- Jaguar F-type Roadster
- Rolls-Royce Wraith
- Land Rover Defender 90
- Lamborghini Urus Performante
- Audi RSQ8
- Fiat 500 Jolly
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