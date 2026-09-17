Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40 in London after 2025 crash

2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has been seen driving his Ferrari F40 in London, confirming the supercar's return to the road following a high-profile crash in early 2025.

Norris's F40 was involved in an accident in January 2025 on the roads outside Monaco, while Norris was away. The vehicle, driven by a friend at the time, lost traction exiting a left-hand corner and made contact with the guardrails.

"No [it is not back to normal]. It was when I was away. I wasn’t happy at all," Norris told The Sun at the time.

The Briton took delivery of the F40 in the last quarter of 2024. It is just one of 1311 to ever be made between 1987 and 1992. The model, which was the last to be overseen by Enzo Ferrari, was the first street-legal car to break the 200mph barrier.

Now, Norris has been spotted in the F40 in London following a third-place finish at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit.

"Good to see this car on the road again, after one of his friends crashed it some time ago," one fan commented on the new footage on Instagram, while another added: "Unbelievable taste in cars."

Someone else wrote: "Are Lando and Lewis car sharing? Velcro on the back of the number plates?"

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also recently acquired a Ferrari F40 after previously selling his entire car collection. The Ferrari driver unveiled his new purchase ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris's car collection

The following cars are thought to be included, or have previously been included, in Norris's extensive garage.

McLaren 765LT Spider

McLaren P1

McLaren Senna

McLaren 720S

McLaren 570S Spider

McLaren GT

Ferrari F40

Lamborghini Miura P400

Porsche Carrera GT

Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline GT-R R32

Shelby Cobra

Lamborghini Aventador

Jaguar F-type Roadster

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Land Rover Defender 90

Lamborghini Urus Performante

Audi RSQ8

Fiat 500 Jolly