Formula 1 United States GP

Lando Norris suffers defeat to F1 rivals in hilarious UNO showdown

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly took on a giant game of UNO in Singapore

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:56 AM

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri went head to head at a super-sized game of UNO in a video that has quickly racked up more than 320,000 views in less than a day.

Formula 1 posted the clip on YouTube, describing it as “the McLaren duo” being “joined by Pierre Gasly for a game of super-sized UNO in the paddock”.

The cards were roughly the size of a sign board, and the game started with the drivers being asked to shuffle the deck.

Watch the video here

“Oh my god, they’re actually heavy as well," Piastri said as his team-mate watched on. "I don’t want to injure myself,” Norris joked as he laughed at the Australian's attempt at separating the cards into piles to shuffle. The rules were standard UNO, just with “extra big cards”, and whoever drew the highest number went first. Enter Pierre.

It did not take long for the trash talk to start. “Stop looking at my cards, man,” Gasly laughed, with the drivers peering at each other’s oversized hands throughout the game.

Gasly got down to his last card first after he got Norris with a +4 and the papaya-coloured drivers were starting to team up against their Alpine competitor. He finished it off soon after, leaving the two McLaren drivers to fight it out.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

“OK, so it’s me against Oscar now,” the reigning champion said. “We’ve both lost, so I don’t really care," Piastri added.

Norris, holding a huge pile of cards, struggled to play, with him even managing to hit himself in the face with one. “He’s got half the deck in his hand and still can’t play,” Gasly joked after Piastri was forced to pick up several cards, with the McLaren driver eventually jokingly slamming his cards to the floor as he was once again forced to pick up more.

The game quickly changed, however. Piastri, teaming up with Gasly, was able to whittle his hand down and eventually Norris was the one holding cards as the game ended.

“That’s the first ever UNO game I’ve lost in my life,” he said.

The drivers were asked what they thought following the game. “I think it’s a two-person job at some points with so many cards,” Piastri said. “You need to Frisbee a few..."

“Not much argument. Usually with my family it goes down pretty badly over Christmas,” Gasly admitted.

This weekend at the United States Grand Prix, it is Norris and Piastri who hold the upper hand. Norris is sixth in the championship on 201 points and Piastri seventh on 138, while Gasly is 10th on 41 for Alpine.





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