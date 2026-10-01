Lando Norris takes firm F1 retirement stance after Fernando Alonso extension

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Lando Norris has ruled out racing into his 40s, saying he wants to step away from motorsport to enjoy life outside the paddock

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has firmly ruled out extending his motorsport career into his 40s, stating he has no desire to follow in the footsteps of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso confirmed that he would continue with Aston Martin in 2027 in the days leading up to the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, which is being held in Malaysia. The contract extension will keep the Spaniard in the series at the age of 46.

While speaking to BeIN Sports Asia at the Sepang International Circuit, Norris was asked about his long-term career and whether he could see himself competing in his 40s. 

"No chance," the McLaren driver said. When pressed on whether this applied specifically to F1 or all forms of motorsport, Norris confirmed it meant a complete end to his driving career. "In racing in general. No chance," he added.

 

The F1 calendar demands more commitments from drivers, and Norris pointed to a desire for a normal life away from the paddock as his main reason for an eventual exit.

"Because I don't want to," he explained. "I want to go home and relax, and then go off and travel with my friends, and have a family. I don't want to be here forever, so I try to make the most of my time while I'm here."

But don't worry, the reigning champion is not going anywhere anytime soon. Although the 26-year-old dismissed racing into his 40s, he is under contract with McLaren until at least the end of the 2030 season, by which point he will be 31 years old.

"McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," Norris said when he signed the contract extension in August 2026.

"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it."

Norris currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 186 points, 116 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. 

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