Lando Norris takes firm F1 retirement stance after Fernando Alonso extension
Lando Norris has ruled out racing into his 40s, saying he wants to step away from motorsport to enjoy life outside the paddock
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has firmly ruled out extending his motorsport career into his 40s, stating he has no desire to follow in the footsteps of Fernando Alonso.
Alonso confirmed that he would continue with Aston Martin in 2027 in the days leading up to the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, which is being held in Malaysia. The contract extension will keep the Spaniard in the series at the age of 46.
While speaking to BeIN Sports Asia at the Sepang International Circuit, Norris was asked about his long-term career and whether he could see himself competing in his 40s.
"No chance," the McLaren driver said. When pressed on whether this applied specifically to F1 or all forms of motorsport, Norris confirmed it meant a complete end to his driving career. "In racing in general. No chance," he added.
The F1 calendar demands more commitments from drivers, and Norris pointed to a desire for a normal life away from the paddock as his main reason for an eventual exit.
"Because I don't want to," he explained. "I want to go home and relax, and then go off and travel with my friends, and have a family. I don't want to be here forever, so I try to make the most of my time while I'm here."
But don't worry, the reigning champion is not going anywhere anytime soon. Although the 26-year-old dismissed racing into his 40s, he is under contract with McLaren until at least the end of the 2030 season, by which point he will be 31 years old.
"McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," Norris said when he signed the contract extension in August 2026.
"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it."
Norris currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 186 points, 116 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
Share Or Save This Story
Lando Norris rues online abuse, explains Franco Colapinto apology
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss
Alex Brundle questions McLaren F1 upgrade after Azerbaijan GP disappointment
McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren
Latest news
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors
Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments