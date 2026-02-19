Lando Norris tempers 2026 McLaren title hopes: "We're a little bit off"

Lando Norris has tempered expectations for the 2026 Formula 1 season, explaining that McLaren will likely not have the long-run pace advantage that it enjoyed in 2025.

The Woking outfit secured both the constructors' and drivers' championships in 2025 after dominating the majority of the season. But as the series welcomes in a new wave of regulations in 2026, the grid will likely be reset.

"From what we see at the minute, no," the Briton said when asked in the Bahrain press conference if he thinks McLaren will have that same advantage. "I mean, last year we also had just a pace advantage. So going into the race, we could almost drive slower.



"Things worked better, and then we could drive quicker. At the minute, we're a little bit off. So to match the race pace of some of the others, we have to push a bit more, and then we have more degradation.



"Not entirely, but I'm sure there are some things. I know there are some things that were our strengths last year that will continue to be our strengths this season. But there's a lot of work just to get the balance in a good window.



"The car worked very well last year. It was difficult to understand, but it worked well. And it's still just very, very early days for this car at the minute.



"So we'll be continuing to look into that. Of course, I would love that, because even when we had a bad quali, we knew we would have a good Sunday. And that was always something to look forward to.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"So the team are working hard on every area. That includes race pace, tyre cooling, all of those things. But at the minute, we've just got to improve in most areas."

The British driver claimed his first drivers' championship in 2025 after a tense season-long battle with his team-mate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the latter half of the season. While he has confidence that he is capable of winning a championship, Norris is realistic that the season ahead could look different for him and the team.

"I mean, I would love to. Honestly, I don't think there's a responsibility... I mean, there's a responsibility always in life," he said when asked if he feels a responsibility to defend the title. "But I'll do my best to defend it and continue it. But it's a new season with loads of new challenges. So it's not as simple as just continuing from last year and saying it's the same thing again.



"At the minute we have to, from what we see, improve the car quite a bit if we want to compete a bit more, to be confident for the first race. But I feel confident. I feel better than I've ever done.



"Certainly, after last year and winning the championship last year, that's given me the confidence. So it's reassuring to know that I've done it once and therefore I believe I can do it again. So that's a good thing.



"But it's a long season, and I'll make sure I do my part. And together as a team, we'll make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to do it again."

