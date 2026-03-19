Lando Norris to join Lewis Hamilton with waxwork at Madame Tussauds London

2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris will be celebrated in London's Madame Tussauds with a waxwork figure.

The Briton described the "honour" as "surreal" after working closely with the artists and studio team. "It's pretty surreal to think I'll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it's such a big honour. Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they've put into the figure is really impressive," he said in a press release.

"I can't wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer."

The McLaren driver's waxwork will be part of the Culture Capital zone and will stand alongside seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as well as other sporting legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Mary Earps MBE, Anthony Joshua and Kylian Mbappe.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, added: "Lando Norris is firmly at the forefront of modern sport and culture, ambitious, fearless and hugely popular with fans around the world. From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"He's been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual! We're busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando's likeness in the coming months."

Norris has unfortunately not had the start to the 2026 F1 season that he would have wanted. He currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings with 15 points after a fifth-place finish in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and a fourth-place finish in the Chinese sprint race. Both Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix due to separate electrical faults in their power units.