Lando Norris to test McLaren MCL-HY hypercar ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris will test McLaren's new MCL-HY hypercar at the Algarve International Circuit ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The test at the Portimao circuit is set to take place on Monday 14 September and will allow the Woking outfit to continue its development of the MCL-HY with feedback from the 2025 Formula 1 champion.

The McLaren MCL-HY is the machine that will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2027. The hypercar, which is powered by a V6 twin-turbocharged mid-engine producing 697 horsepower, has been designed by McLaren with Dallara taking care of the chassis.

Norris, who previously drove the McLaren MCL-HY at Goodwood, has hinted at a future Le Mans outing on multiple occasions. "You know, I still feel like I want to go and try other things," he said in a video posted to the McLaren YouTube channel in May 2026. "Do Le Mans, now McLaren are doing Le Mans, so maybe go and do that at some point.

"But I don't know. I'm still young, so I've not thought of everything just yet. But, you know, in the future hopefully I have kids and they get into racing or something and then I can live the story again."

He also confirmed his interest in the endurance race during the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, when he told reporters he would "love" to take on the challenge.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL-HY Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / Getty Images

Norris's upcoming visit to Portugal follows the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit. While the Briton started the race from pole position, he lost out after an ill-timed virtual safety car cost him the race lead.

Mercedes driver and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli won his eighth grand prix of the season. He was joined on the podium by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Norris finished third.

Antonelli's victory extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 81 points over his team-mate George Russell in second place. Norris sits fourth behind Lewis Hamilton.