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Lando Norris wrestles 740hp McLaren around wet Nurburgring

Lando Norris’ first lap of the Nurburgringin a McLaren 750S proved chaotic, hilarious and seriously impressive

Alex Harrington
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

There are certain circuits every racing driver knows by reputation before they even set foot on the asphalt, and the Nurburgring Nordschleife often sits at the very top of that list. 

Lando Norris recently completed his first lap of the Green Hell during a short break in the Formula 1 calendar, and McLaren has now released the onboard footage. 

It is a six-minute ride-along with the reigning world champion that is equally as hilarious as it is genuinely impressive as he pilots a road-legal McLaren 750S, weaving his way between other drivers also trying their luck on the legendary track. 

Both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri were attending a McLaren filming day, with the duo eventually turning their attention to some exploratory laps. With a V8 producing 740 hp and 590 lb ft of torque at their disposal and 60mph dispatched in just 2.7 seconds, the wet track proved to be quite the challenge for the Touristenfahrten private session. 

"How many cars are there?! Bloody hell," Norris laughed as he raced cars from the circuit's home country. "Can't get beat by a BMW, not letting that happen. Oh, I'm way quicker," he said before spotting a faster car in his mirrors. "My first time! Sorry!" he shouted. 

"Oh, McLaren's got too much power. McLaren's got too much power," he continued as the car's tyres wrestled against the greasy asphalt before he was met with a Skoda. 

"Holy moly. There's a Skoda! Come on, what a legend. Driving a Skoda out on track, what a geezer." As he accelerated past on the straight: "You're my hero!"

 

The simulator, specifically iRacing, had been instrumental in preparing him for this moment, albeit not quite practising in the same league of car: "I don't know how much you need to brake for some of these corners. I've only really driven this in a Mazda MX-5 online."

The Nordschleife has exploded in popularity recently thanks to Max Verstappen's exploits. The Dutchman raced in front of a sellout crowd at the Nurburgring 24 Hours. While his car suffered a race-ending mechanical issue, he showed immense performance. 

Whether Norris pursues the same racing licence eventually is yet to be seen, but this will have certainly put the idea in people's minds. 

His driving was far from record-breaking, but this is an F1 champion navigating tourist traffic in a 740 horsepower supercar. It's one hell of a watch. 

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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