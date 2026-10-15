Formula 1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris's business empire explained: Quadrant, LN4 Fusion and Seat Unique

His ventures span gaming content, junior motorsport and premium sports hospitality

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 1:55 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lando Norris's business portfolio now includes a gaming brand born in lockdown, a junior racing team and a stake in a ticketing platform. Each venture puts confidence in a very different industry. One has been partly sold, one is a race team he co-founded, and one is purely an investment. Put them in a list and you can see that Norris is looking to build his future after he hangs up the helmet.

Quadrant: The lockdown brand that was bought

Norris founded Quadrant in 2020, while COVID kept everyone indoors and gaming was the only social life going. He described it as “effectively an esports team, but so much more,” and since then it has grown into a mix of gaming, content and even a fashion brand.

Major collaborations have been in place, too, including Sony, Microsoft, PlayStation and Lego, with additional work including a custom Liberty Walk helmet created for racing at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Following a seven-figure funding injection completed in early 2024, content creator WillNE (Will Lenney) became a co-owner. By the end of 2024, the focus of the brand moved to content development, apparel and overlaps with the motorsport industry.

Companies House filings show Quadrant lost £902,393 in 2024. Its balance sheet only swung from −£405,221 to +£152,365 because investors put in around £1.46million of new money that year.

The same filings show who owned Quadrant before Veloce took control. In January 2024 the largest shareholder was Celero Promotions, the Norris family company, with 47%. Veloce already held 23%, while ADD Motorsports, controlled by Norris’s manager Mark Berryman, held 8.5%, and United Autosports, then co-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown, held 6%.

Smaller investors included Carl Eschenbach, Jim Esposito and YouTuber WillNE, whose shares were issued in return for “services provided”.

That is a serious list for a brand that started with a gaming channel.

Veloce took the majority

In July 2025, Veloce Media Group bought a majority stake in Quadrant. Norris does, however, remain the second-largest shareholder with over 20% ownership, and he has also become a shareholder in Veloce itself. Neither the purchase price nor the size of his Veloce holding was confirmed at the time.

For the twelve-month period ending June 2024, Veloce created £12.8million in revenue with £355,000 profit, establishing it as a financially healthy but comparatively small operation.

Quadrant CEO Jamie MacLaurin said: “Joining forces with the Veloce Media Group marks an exciting new chapter for Quadrant.” Veloce CEO Daniel Bailey added: “The business has been a fantastic success story.”

LN4 Fusion team

Announced on 2 September this year, LN4 Fusion was founded by Norris with an investment group led by Dan Richards. Starting in 2027, the organisation will compete in Italian Formula 4, Formula Regional Europe and Formula 3.

The headquarters of the outfit will be in Veneto, Italy, with a UK port of call in Cambridgeshire.

LN4 Fusion F4 livery

The LN4 Legacy Programme supports this by backing promising drivers who don't have the financial backing to progress in the expensive world of motorsport themselves.

“I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track,” Norris said.

Seat Unique is an investment

Norris's latest business move was only a few days ago as he took a position in Seat Unique, a high-end hospitality and events brand. The driver was part of a £20million financing round led by Nickleby Capital alongside Pentland Ventures and Hearst Ventures. Norris invested through The Players' Fund, a venture investment vehicle managed by professional athletes, and his contribution is undisclosed.

Seat Unique is expecting £175million in annual sales and is expecting growth to £350million annual sales within three years with help from its relationships with Wembley, Arsenal, Formula E, Co-op Live and more recently Silverstone. It's also recently acquired P1 Travel, a hospitality vendor that specialises in access within F1.

"Some of my best memories have come from being at live sport and events, so I really like what Seat Unique is building," Norris said on the release of this news.

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