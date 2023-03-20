VISTA Las Vegas GP: The best way to experience the new F1 race
Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas in 2023 and the VISTA Las Vegas package, in association with McLaren, is the best way to experience it.
F1 is back in Sin City! After an absence of 41 years, grand prix cars will roar up and down the dazzling streets of Las Vegas.
VISTA Las Vegas in association with McLaren offers guests a chance to overlook the track from the rooftop of the Cromwell. This exclusive party will be attended by F1 legends and celebrities, as a more exclusive way to experience F1 in Vegas.
There will be live concerts, free flowing champagne and a curated grazing menu.
Book your place at this unmissable historic edition with VISTA Las Vegas here.
VISTA Las Vegas in association with McLaren
Once inside the VISTA Las Vegas party, you can expect open access to the various terraces at different levels. The rooftops boast unrivalled views of the track below, and giant screens mean you won’t miss any of the action.
DJ sets, live concerts and appearances from F1 legends will also make up the weekend schedule. You’ll be well fed and watered too, thanks to the signature cocktails, champagne and world food stations - all included in the package!
Las Vegas Grand Prix track map
|
KICK-OFF PARTY
Practice - Thu 16 Nov
|
SUNSET SESSIONS
Qualifying - Fri 17 Nov
|
RACE DAY PARTY
Race - Sat 18 Nov
|
5pm
VISTA Opens with canapés and welcome drinks
6:30pm
F1 Practice Session 1
8pm
A selection of culinary options served
10pm
F1 Practice Session 2
11pm
Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats and cheese stations.
*
|
5pm
VISTA opens with canapés and welcome drinks
6:30pm
F1 Practice Session 3
8pm
A selection of culinary options served
10pm
F1 Qualifying
11pm
Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats and cheese stations.
*
|
7pm
VISTA Opens with canapés and welcome drinks
8pm
Pre-race entertainment
9:30pm
A selection of culinary options served
10pm
F1 Race Start
11:30pm
Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats
*
*VISTA closes 90 minutes post track action
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Round 22, the penultimate race of the 2023 season, will be held on the glaring, glittering streets of the Vegas night. The Formula 1 season will undoubtedly be reaching its crescendo by this time, and the 2023 F1 champion may even be decided here.
This thrilling night race through the City That Never Sleeps will be the first Formula 1 Saturday race in 38 years! This historic event is truly a once in a lifetime experience.
There is a very limited supply of tickets to this exclusive rooftop weekend party, so make sure you get your tickets to VISTA Las Vegas while you still can!
Ten things we learned at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025
Latest news
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight What Perez's Jeddah joy means for the hopes of a real F1 title fight
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.