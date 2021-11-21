Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”
Formula 1 News

Latest Saudi F1 GP circuit photos revealed as work continues

By:

Saudi Arabia Formula 1 chiefs have revealed the latest images of progress at their new Jeddah track, as work continues at a pace to get ready for the grand prix next month.

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
1/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
2/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
3/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
4/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
5/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
6/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
7/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
8/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
9/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
10/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
11/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
12/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
13/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
14/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
15/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
16/17

Photo by: Uncredited

Jeddah Street Circuit overview
Jeddah Street Circuit overview
17/17

Photo by: Uncredited

The all-new street circuit is being built on the Jeddah Corniche, and construction work looks set to roll on all the way up until the F1 circus arrives.

While some of the infrastructure around the Jeddah circuit is unlikely to be completed in time for this year’s race, the latest images suggest that the track itself is done – which should at least ensure the event can go ahead.

The new images show that the circuit itself looks ready to run, but there still remains a lot of work to be done in the construction areas surrounding it.

Saudi GP chiefs say they have used 3000 on-site contractors to get the building of the venue done ahead of the night race.

While there have been doubts over recent weeks about Saudi Arabia may not get the circuit finished in time, F1’s bosses have been adamant that enough will be completed for the event to go ahead as planned.

F1 race director Michael Masi visited Saudi earlier this week to get a latest progress update on the current construction.

Speaking to Motorsport.com recently, F1 sporting director Steve Nielsen said: "It's an ambitious project, it will be a great facility.

"They're up against it, they are. But they're literally working 24/7 as they have been for quite a long time now. I saw some more photos this morning, and they've made huge progress. But still a lot to do.

"So it really is going to be down to the wire. But they'll get it done. Everything we need to put the race on safely we'll have, I'm confident of that."

Read Also:

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali conceded that some elements of the Jeddah venue will not be ready, but the track itself was sorted.

“The track will be done, the priority we know is there,” he said.

“But you will see the level of show that they're going to bring there too. They are all excited, a lot of work has been done. So it's really good."

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”
Previous article

Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows Austrian GP penalty unfair Qatar GP
Formula 1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows Austrian GP penalty unfair

Bottas, Sainz also summoned for Qatar F1 qualifying yellow flag infringement Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz also summoned for Qatar F1 qualifying yellow flag infringement

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Latest news

Latest Saudi F1 GP circuit photos revealed as work continues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Saudi F1 GP circuit photos revealed as work continues

Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Qatar kerb damage was “shocking”

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows Austrian GP penalty unfair
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: FIA's Verstappen call shows Austrian GP penalty unfair

Hamilton to use rainbow helmet livery in remaining F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to use rainbow helmet livery in remaining F1 races

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
22 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.