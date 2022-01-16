Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1 News

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season

By:

Williams Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi says that being flexible and able to adapt will be key to making progress this year when F1’s brand new rules package is introduced.

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season

The Canadian believes that learning to focus on those qualities was the biggest lesson he took from the 2021 season.

Latifi showed clear signs of improvement during his second year with the Grove team, and was closer to teammate George Russell in qualifying.

He scored his first points with seventh in Hungary, finishing a place ahead of Russell, and followed up with ninth in the aborted Belgian GP.

This season he will be partnered by former Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who was his F2 teammate at DAMS in 2018.

Williams team boss Jost Capito has made it clear that there is no number one and that both drivers will have an equal chance to help move the team forwards.

"The biggest lesson learned is just how important it is to be able to be flexible and adapt, depending on situation, the way the car's handling,” said Latifi.

“Especially if it's not the way to your liking, which from a lot of things I'm hearing people saying about [the 2022 cars] can very much be the case, with a potentially more difficult car to drive.

“I think as a driver adaptation is one of the most important skills and qualities you have to have. Because you know that there are sometimes situations when things are not as you expect, when you're not able to predict exactly what the car is going to do, with the way the track conditions are.

“The adaptation is probably the biggest thing, especially in F1, where nothing is ever going to be perfect, the car can always be that little bit better, the driving can always be a little bit better, just needing to adapt to how the car needs to be driven, which might not be to your liking.

“It's maybe not something new, because it's something I've experienced before in junior categories, but maybe something kind of hammered into me again, just from the experiences on track.”

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Erik Junius

Latifi believes that he made good progress in 2021, and can continue that momentum into the coming season.

“I think whenever you're going from your rookie year into your second year of any sport, but I guess in F1 and just racing in particular, there's probably always going be the biggest improvements and biggest gains on all aspects.

“Not just the kind of driving stuff, but being in the F1 environment, team environment, being more comfortable in all the situations that you face in F1 that you don't necessarily face in junior categories.

“It’s not always evidenced on the timing screens, but that's not the important thing right now for the position we're in. It's just to continue building myself my confidence, confidence with the team, and what the direction that the team is going in now. It's a very exciting time."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Previous article

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso: Oldest F1 driver tag now gives me an advantage
Formula 1

Alonso: Oldest F1 driver tag now gives me an advantage

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Nicholas Latifi More from
Nicholas Latifi
Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams
Formula 1

Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash
Formula 1

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Latest news

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1

Alonso: Oldest F1 driver tag now gives me an advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Oldest F1 driver tag now gives me an advantage

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.