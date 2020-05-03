Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Lauda's last stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

shares
comments
Lauda's last stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort
By:
May 3, 2020, 11:08 AM

On the weekend Formula 1 was supposed to head back to the dunes of Zandvoort for the first time in 35 years, we look back at the last edition of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Formula 1 was a very different place the last time the coastal resort of Zandvoort hosted a grand prix. Three-time world champion Niki Lauda was in the twilight of his career, doing battle with rising stars like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna. Nelson Piquet was right in the middle of his illustrious F1 career, heading towards a tough end to his time at Brabham.

Not for the first time, the 1985 edition was hit by rain on Saturday, which meant the grid was formed based on Friday practice times. That handed pole to Piquet in the Brabham, ahead of the Williams of Keke Rosberg. McLaren's Alain Prost and Lotus driver Ayrton Senna shared the second row.

Teo Fabi was an unlikely fifth on the grid in his Toleman, alongside Renault driver Patrick Tambay. Nigel Mansell was seventh in the second Williams, while reigning world champion Niki Lauda had his work cut out starting from tenth in the McLaren.

Piquet may have benefitted from Saturday’s washout, but that all came undone at the start of a dry race on Sunday. The Brazilian stalled his BMW engine, handing the lead to Rosberg.

The Finn managed to keep a reasonable gap to second-placed Senna in the opening stages, while the McLarens vaulted up the grid and soon dispatched Fabi’s Toleman.

Senna would then suffer niggling engine issues with his Lotus-Renault, which allowed both Prost and Lauda past. Meanwhile Fabi retired with a faulty rear wheel bearing, ending his hopes for a dream result.

The 70-lap race of attrition would soon claim another victim. On lap 21 leader Rosberg ground to a halt with a smoking Honda engine.

That appeared to be the sign for Lauda to make a pitstop for fresh tyres. Lauda was stuck behind McLaren teammate Prost while Senna, who had managed to get going again, starting ramping up the pressure.

With Prost leading from Senna, Lauda rejoined in eight, but the Austrian’s afternoon was made a whole lot easier by the retirement of both Renaults.

Following Senna's pitstop for new rubber, Lauda moved back up to third. Ferrari’s Michele Alboreto made a brief cameo in second place, splitting the McLarens before his pitstop.

Prost was next in at the end of lap 33, but suffered a disastrous pitstop and fell back behind Senna but in front of Alboreto.

That left a cunning Lauda out in front at the halfway point, effectively undercutting his rivals before that term was even a thing in Formula 1.

Prost quickly caught Senna and passed the Brazilian into Turn One on lap 47, and then set his sights on his teammate.

As the Frenchman closed the gap to Lauda, the tens of thousands of fans crowding the Dutch dunes were excitedly anticipating a showdown between a world champion of the past and one of the future.

With no team orders at McLaren, Lauda made sure to take a central line going into the corners to block Prost on the narrow Zandvoort track. Prost found no way through and crossed the line two tenths behind Lauda.

Lauda took his 25th career win, putting him on equal terms with Jim Clark. Prost and Senna joined him on the podium, a sure sign of things to come. Alboreto was fourth ahead of Elio de Angelis and Mansell.

It would also prove Lauda’s last win and his only podium finish in a tough swansong season at McLaren.

The 1985 Dutch Grand Prix was not just Lauda’s last stand, but also Zandvoort’s last F1 race.

While improvements were made to the circuit in the wake of several fatal accidents, including those of Piers Courage and Roger Williamson, the track was largely unchanged and room for improvement was limited due to the adjacent housing estate.

After Formula 1’s departure the track was effectively cut in half and reduced to a club circuit, keeping the first sector intact but bypassing fearsome corners like Scheivlak, Tunnel Oost and Bos Uit.

It would take another decade for Zandvoort to reinstate part of its old layout in a new international circuit, but by then the F1 dream was long gone.

A shock return to the Formula 1 calendar was to follow this very weekend, on the back of local hero Max Verstappen’s meteoric rise in the sport.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the brakes on the world of sport, the orange-clad fans will have to wait a little while longer to climb their favourite dunes.

Slider
List

Niki Lauda, McLaren

Niki Lauda, McLaren
1/9

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault

Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault
2/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS25 Renault

Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS25 Renault
3/9

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185 Hart

Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185 Hart
4/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 014

Stefan Bellof, Tyrrell 014
5/9

Photo by: Sutton Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/2B TAG Porsche

Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/2B TAG Porsche
6/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alain Prost leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/2B TAG Porsche

Alain Prost leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/2B TAG Porsche
7/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Niki Lauda leads Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2B TAG

Niki Lauda leads Alain Prost, McLaren MP4-2B TAG
8/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Niki Lauda, McLaren, Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, Lotus

Niki Lauda, McLaren, Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, Lotus
9/9

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario

Previous article

Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
60 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
10:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
14:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
11:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
14:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario

1h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha had to restrain eager Hamilton during ride swap

3
Formula 1

The small wing details that shows Mercedes is still pushing

3h
4
MotoGP

Iannone grateful Aprilia didn't take 'easier' option

5
Formula 1

Lauda's last stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

17m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories 04:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 factories

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1 11:44
Formula 1

10 Circuits We'd Like To See Back In F1

Latest news

Lauda's last stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort
F1

Lauda's last stand: When Formula 1 last visited Zandvoort

Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario
F1

Renault staff worked at Red Bull in "unthinkable" scenario

The small wing details that shows Mercedes is still pushing
F1

The small wing details that shows Mercedes is still pushing

F1's most dominant drive of the last 25 years
F1

F1's most dominant drive of the last 25 years

The secrets of Formula 1's six-wheeled racer
F1

The secrets of Formula 1's six-wheeled racer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.