Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Laurent Mekies: Brazil was Isack Hadjar’s “best race” for Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies praises Isack Hadjar's podium drive in Brazil as his "best race" with the team

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:41 PM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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The 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix was a monumental weekend for Red Bull Racing. While Max Verstappen stole the headlines with a logic-defying charge from 21st to finish second, his team-mate Isack Hadjar quietly delivered what team principal Laurent Mekies believes is his most impressive drive yet.

Securing a double podium for the Milton Keynes squad, Hadjar finished third at Interlagos after starting fifth, cementing his third podium appearance of the 2026 season. But according to Mekies, it wasn't just the final result that stood out, it was the raw pace and racecraft the young Frenchman displayed in rapidly changing, treacherous conditions.

When asked if Hadjar is on the verge of challenging for outright wins in the right circumstances, Mekies didn't hold back his praise.

"I think ultimately if you ask me right now, I think it’s the best race he has done with us," Mekies told reporters following the race. "In terms of pure pace, and that’s what we look at, you know, pure pace on the dry, on the inters, super difficult conditions, in how clever he has been racing."

Validating Hadjar's 2027 seat

Hadjar's performance at Interlagos adds further justification to Red Bull's decision to confirm him for the 2027 season. Mekies noted that this steady trajectory of improvement is exactly what the team was banking on when it secured his future.

"He has done a lot of very strong racing this year as you know... but I think he has raised the bar another time, so you know that’s what we want to keep seeing," Mekies explained. "You know that’s what we said we were most impressed by when we took the decisions to confirm him for '27 is the way he has been keeping raising the bar, and we were simply hoping to [provide] the environment for him to keep doing that."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

Hadjar spent a significant portion of the race matching or exceeding Verstappen's pace on the same tyre strategy, proving he has the speed to run at the very front of the grid.

The position swap explained

One of the major talking points from the Red Bull garage during the race involved a team order. On lap 38, Hadjar was running in second place when he was instructed to let Verstappen - who was charging through the field on a recovery drive - pass him. Over the radio, Hadjar asked if the positions would be swapped back if Verstappen couldn't catch race leader Lando Norris.

Mekies addressed the radio traffic directly, confirming that a swap-back was absolutely on the table, but the circumstances of the chaotic race ultimately prevented it.

"Yeah, I think we would have done it if the car had stayed close together; we would have done it," Mekies revealed. "Because Isack had a very strong pace and he stayed with Max, as we have seen after the swap."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

But as the laps ticked down, the weather in São Paulo threw another curve ball.

"But then, as the race panned out and the rain came again, the cars were, you know, very, very distant, and it would not have made sense, plus the increase rain intensity at the end, like it would not have made any sense," Mekies clarified.

Despite the lack of a reverse swap, Mekies praised the teamwork displayed by both drivers.

"But I have to say Max and Isack worked very, very strongly together to get the best of the circuit," the Red Bull boss concluded.

With three rounds (hopefully) remaining in the 2026 season, Hadjar's growing confidence and raw speed suggest that Red Bull has secured a highly capable driver for its future.

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