Formula 1 Singapore GP

Laurent Mekies extends contract as Red Bull's F1 team boss

The Frenchman is now under contract until the end of 2031 after joining last year

Ed Hardy

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 4:35 PM

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Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

Laurent Mekies has extended his contract as team principal of the Red Bull Formula 1 outfit with a new deal that takes him through until the end of 2031.

That will see the Frenchman spend at least six seasons leading the Austrian outfit after joining in July 2025 to end Christian Horner’s 20-year tenure as Red Bull team boss.

Mekies joined from sister squad Racing Bulls, who the 49-year-old took over at the start of the 2024 campaign following six years at Ferrari - first as sporting director and then racing director.

“I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Mekies.

“I would like to thank Chalerm [Yoovidhya, shareholder], Mark [Mateschitz, shareholder], and Oliver [Mintzlaff, CEO], the entire team and everyone involved for the trust they have placed in the project.

“What makes this team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

“Together, with Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams playing a central role in shaping our future, we have a strong platform for the years ahead.

“We genuinely believe this is only the beginning. As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.”

This news comes at a good time for Red Bull as it has responded to its slow start to the 2026 regulation change by fitting continuous car upgrades, leading to a late resurgence.

World champion Max Verstappen has won the last two grands prix - Malaysia and Singapore - from pole, with Red Bull now only seven points off third-placed McLaren with six rounds left.

Verstappen also recently tied his future to Red Bull in August by signing a new deal through to the end of 2030, extending on his original deal that was set to expire in 2028.

That put an end to any mounting speculation over his future and in 2027 the Dutchman will partner impressive sophomore Isack Hadjar, who was confirmed last month.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family,” said Mintzlaff.

“He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our team successful.

“Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level.

“Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the team through the next chapter of our journey.”

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