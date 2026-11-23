Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Laurent Mekies: Keeping his emotions in check is giving Isack Hadjar “lap time”
Laurent Mekies says Isack Hadjar keeping his emotions in check is unlocking "lap time" after a breakout Las Vegas run
Rahaan Mazumder Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 23, 2026, 7:30 PM
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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
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Isack Hadjar left the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix empty-handed after a Lap 26 front wing failure and a post-race 10-second safety car penalty relegated him to 15th, yet Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies saw something far more encouraging on the Strip.
Having qualified fourth and briefly led on Lap 9 during an early one–two run alongside eventual winner Max Verstappen, the 22-year-old earned glowing praise from Mekies - who believes Hadjar’s growing emotional composure is now translating directly into speed.
Asked in his post-race media session about the fearless approach Hadjar showed after declaring on Thursday he had "nothing to lose" in chasing a win across the final three rounds, Mekies credited both his pace and tactical discipline.
"He did very, very good, honestly," Mekies said. "He was there on merit; he was there because he had the pace; he was there because he was understanding very well the defensive, offensive manoeuvres, and that’s the best situation possible for us. And he also understood well when we asked him to keep the battles for later and to concentrate on not getting caught by the guys behind."
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Mekies pointed to consecutive breakthrough weekends - including the Sao Paulo Grand Prix two weeks earlier, where Hadjar yielded second to a charging Verstappen before securing his third podium of 2026 - as proof of steady growth. "He was P4 on the grid, P1, P2 on the road," Mekies noted. "Last weekend, we did P2, P3, and we had to swap the cars last weekend. So it’s good news."
Turning cockpit composure into speed
That calm marks a noticeable shift for a driver whose fiery temperament drew attention earlier in his first season with the senior team - from heated radio exchanges during a troubled Monaco podium run in June to an FIA warning in Austin last month after a frustrating clash with Alex Albon in practice. According to Mekies, keeping a cooler head is unlocking performance on both sides of the pitwall.
"Isack is a very intelligent individual, and it’s very difficult for us non-drivers to assess what drivers have to deal with in terms of management of their emotions when they are in the car," Mekies explained.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
"He recognised that, he knows very well that managing these emotions better gives him lap time in the car and lap time outside of the car in terms of the quality of the communication with his engineers.
"And as you pointed out, he made very, very big steps in the last two, three races. And we see even more potential moving forward. So he’s exchanging better and better with his engineering crew. And he’s executing stronger when he’s able to keep his emotions under control."
With Red Bull separately admitting it owed Hadjar an apology over the sudden wing collapse - while stewards handed him a 10-second penalty for slowing roughly 100 km/h behind the safety car to create a double-stack gap for Verstappen - Las Vegas did little for his eighth-place tally of 122 points.
Still, with Red Bull defending a nine-point edge over McLaren for third in the constructors’ standings (440 to 431) entering Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Hadjar’s sharper execution could prove decisive.
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