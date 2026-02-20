Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal
Lawrence Stroll is set to buy Aston Martin’s Formula 1 naming rights for £50million as the carmaker looks to shore up its finances
Lawrence Stroll, Owner of Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lawrence Stroll is purchasing the Aston Martin Formula 1 team's naming rights for £50million.
The British manufacturer made the move to sell the naming rights to its majority shareholder as it works to stabilise its finances. According to The Guardian, Aston Martin said "its earnings for 2025 would be worse than City forecasts, its fifth profit warning since September 2024."
The deal awaits formal approval from the shareholders, but it has been backed in principle by investors holding over 50% of the company.
Aston Martin chief executive officer Adrian Hallmark in October 2025, as reported by The Telegraph: “This year has been marked by significant macroeconomic headwinds, particularly the sustained impact of US tariffs and weak demand in China.”
Stroll led the Yew Tree Investments consortium to invest £182million into Aston Martin in 2020 for a 16.7% stake in the company.
While the car company struggles with profits, the F1 team has also come up against difficulties during pre-season testing in Bahrain. The 2026 season marks the start of Aston Martin's power unit partnership with Honda, and the first season for the Silverstone outfit with Adrian Newey as team principal and managing technical partner.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Japanese manufacturer released a statement on 20 February explaining some of the issues that the team has come up against. "Our last run with Fernando Alonso yesterday showed a battery-related issue that impacted our test plan with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team," it stated.
"Since then, we have been carrying out simulations on the test bench in HRC Sakura. Due to this and a shortage of power unit parts, we have adapted today's run plan to be very limited and consist only of short stints."
Aston Martin later ended its day early, approximately two hours before the afternoon session was due to finish, after completing only a handful of laps.
