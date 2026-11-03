Formula 1 Mexican GP
Red Bull's rumoured €27million deal takes shape in leaked Max Verstappen shoot
Leaked photos show Max Verstappen wearing Adidas gear on his RB22, fueling rumours of a €27M per year Red Bull deal
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 3, 2026, 4:25 PM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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A commercial production shoot just accidentally poured gasoline on one of the biggest off-track rumours in the Formula 1 paddock right now.
Leaked photographs circulating across social media show Max Verstappen casually resting on the front left wheel of his RB22 while sporting what is expected to be an unreleased team kit. Displayed crystal clear on the right side of the Red Bull star's chest and across his shoulders is the iconic Adidas logo and three-stripe design, completely replacing the current Castore branding.
The branding overhaul wasn't limited to the apparel. A closer look at the leaked set photos reveals a prominent white Adidas logo stamped directly onto the side of the RB22.
The €27 million Red Bull x Adidas rumor
Whispers of the German sportswear juggernaut poaching the Milton Keynes squad first gained serious traction earlier this year. Initial reports from BILD indicated that the two powerhouses were negotiating a massive merchandise and apparel contract set to take effect for the 2027 F1 season.
The financials of the rumoured deal is staggering. The agreement is reportedly worth approximately €27 million per year, locking the racing outfit into the three-stripe ecosystem for at least three seasons.
Taking over Red Bull's lucrative merchandise operations would serve as a massive escalation in Adidas's aggressive motorsport expansion. The apparel brand has already heavily infiltrated the grid and is now looking to add the Austrian powerhouse to a growing F1 portfolio that includes Mercedes and Audi.
While the star driver was caught on camera wearing the physical gear, neither the racing outfit nor the sportswear executives have issued an official press release confirming the 2027 switch. Until the ink is publicly dry, Castore remains the official supplier.
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