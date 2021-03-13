Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility Next / AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

By:

Ferrari’s new Formula 1 car is showing some ‘promising signs’ after an encouraging start to testing, says Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

The Italian outfit is coming off the back of a disappointing 2020 campaign, where its hopes were hit by a down-on-power engine and a car that was too draggy.

Having worked on a new power unit for this season, allied to its efforts to improve the car's aerodynamic efficiency, Ferrari is hoping for a much better campaign.

While it is too early to judge the overall potential of its 2021 challenger, Leclerc says that he is taking some encouragement from the fact that the car on track is showing good correlation with Ferrari's data and predictions in the factory.

"The impressions were good again," explained Leclerc. "Yesterday we went through all the programme in the morning, but the conditions are very very tricky.

"It's very warm, and very windy, so it's very difficult to make a comparison with last year for now. And it's all relative to the others: how much they improved compared to us. But yeah, there are some promising signs, but we can't know until the first qualy."

Read Also:

One area that Ferrari needed to address with its 2021 car was in improving the rear end, which was lacking grip throughout last year.

Asked about that specific part of the car, Leclerc said: "I think there's been some work on that, and the first data that we have seen on track is correlating with the ones that we've had back in Maranello before this test, so this is already positive.

"Then again, to give a feedback or a feeling on the car now in those conditions is very, very difficult. But to see that we made some work on it, and that the data is correlating well with the ones that we have in Maranello, is already a good sign on that."

Leclerc reckoned that the engine was better too, but reckoned that an overall comparison with other power units would only be possible once everyone was running flat out.

"Everything feels quite good. But again, it's very difficult to comment now, nobody's pushing everything to its limit, especially in these conditions," he said.

"So for now it's early days. But everything feels good and, as I said, stacks up with what we expected."

 

shares
comments

Related video

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

Previous article

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

Next article

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

2
Formula 1

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

4h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

4
Formula 1

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

21h
5
Formula 1

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

13h
Latest news
Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

16m
AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

17m
Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"
Formula 1

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

34m
F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility
Formula 1

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

1h
Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

2h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
18h

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
19h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
22h

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

More from
Ferrari
What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design Ferrari livery unveil
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari took ‘systematic’ approach to new F1 power unit design

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
13h
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Trending Today

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No new manufacturers expected to join F1 before 2026

Latest news

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.