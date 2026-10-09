Leclerc confesses 2026 F1 rules are actively punishing his instincts
Charles Leclerc confesses that pushing the SF-26 to its limits actually makes the car slower due to complex software logic
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Charles Leclerc is widely considered one of the fastest natural qualifiers in modern Formula 1 history, but the radical 2026 engine regulations are actively punishing his greatest strength. With Scuderia Ferrari currently sitting a distant second in the constructors' championship - trailing a dominant Mercedes outfit by over 150 points - the Maranello squad is desperately searching for answers.
During the Singapore Grand Prix media day, the Monégasque driver made a shockingly honest admission regarding his recent struggles behind the wheel of the SF-26.
The 'computer' says no
In previous Formula 1 eras, Charles Leclerc built his reputation by pushing cars beyond their theoretical mechanical limits during crucial Q3 sessions. However, the heavy reliance on complex energy management software in the 2026 vehicles means that relying on raw, aggressive driving instinct actually makes the car slower.
"Surely I've had a bit more struggles than I would want with these cars so far," Leclerc told the media in the Marina Bay paddock. "And I've always felt like I drive quite a lot with the feel of the moment and kind of go and challenge the car in ways that I didn't do before in Q3 particularly."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
Because the 2026 regulations mandate a massive 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine and the electrical battery, the onboard computers are constantly analyzing grip levels and deployment limits. When Charles Leclerc tries to aggressively throw the SF-26 into a corner to find a few extra tenths, the car's digital brain essentially panics and fails to deliver the right amount of power.
"And with these cars, you pay the price because when you are trying something that you haven't tried before, the system behind is constantly trying to readapt on a baseline that is not known," Charles Leclerc explained. "And so it's confusing a little bit for the system, and you lose a little bit of time here and there."
Taking accountability
But rather than blaming the Scuderia Ferrari engineering team or complaining about the strict FIA technical regulations, Leclerc is taking full responsibility for the lost lap time.
"So if I look only at myself, there are a few things that I can optimise," he concluded.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
With Scuderia Ferrari only securing two grand prix victories across the first 15 rounds of the 2026 campaign, the pressure is mounting on both Leclerc and his teammate Lewis Hamilton to fully figure out the complex SF-26 machinery. Until the drivers can learn to perfectly sync their natural driving styles with the car's rigid energy management software, Mercedes will continue to run away with both championships.
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