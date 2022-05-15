Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Seidl: New F1 race director set-up has made ‘very good start’ Next / Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes
Formula 1 News

Leclerc crashes ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car at Monaco Historic GP

Formula 1 points leader Charles Leclerc has crashed an ex-Niki Lauda classic Ferrari grand prix car during a demonstration run at the 2022 Monaco Historic event on Sunday.

Matt Kew
By:
Leclerc crashes ex-Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car at Monaco Historic GP

The 2022 Bahrain and Australian GP winner was on his third lap aboard the 1972 Ferrari 312B3 as part of a parade alongside ex-Ferrari driver and six-time Le Mans 24 Hours victor Jacky Ickx.

Leclerc headed out for a slow sighter lap but soon picked up the pace and on his third lap lost the rear of the 312B3 into the famous La Rascasse right-hander.

The Monaco resident backed the car into the barriers and dislodged the car’s rear wing. He immediately gesticulated with his hands to intimate a problem with the pedals.

Leclerc did resume before long but pulled up on the main straight with smoke wafting from the rear of his car, and Ickx stopped a little further up the road in his earlier 312B.

A frustrated-looking Leclerc and a pair of marshals inspected the damage before chatting with Ickx.

Leclerc was recorded saying: “I lost the brakes. I lost the brakes! I braked, the pedal was hard, and it went to the floor.

“I was lucky to have it at that moment, because if I had had it at another place, it was no good… the problem is that I got scared. I arrived normally in the corner.”

He later tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car."

 

The 312B3 was, somewhat ironically, the flat-12-powered car that prompted Ickx to quit Ferrari following the 1973 Italian GP due to poor reliability and performance.

Its developed ‘-74’ successor was then driven by Lauda and Clay Regazzoni to second in the constructors’ championship title in 1974, falling behind the McLaren M23.

The high-airbox 312B3 Leclerc was driving is owned by Methuselah Racing, which is based in Cologne and headed up by Mario Linke.

This chassis was down on the entry list to contest the race for three-litre grand prix cars built from 1973 to 1976, where it would be driven by Claudia Hurtgen.

Former Abt Cupra Extreme E driver Hurtgen was a late stand-in for the Monaco Historic but won the earlier pre-1961 front-engine race aboard a Methuselah-run Ferrari 246 Dino.

That event was red flagged, ensuring Hurtgen of the spoils at a venue where the then up-and-coming Formula 3 racer rolled in 1993 and severely damaged her hand to effectively end a single-seater career that had the potential to reach F1.

The 312B3 dropped by Leclerc was a different chassis to the 312B3 that ex-Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi shunted last year in the Monaco Historic when he was embroiled in a controversial tangle with the Lotus 77 of triple Le Mans winner Marco Werner on the home straight.

Leclerc, who famously set pole at Monaco in 2021 before crashing and missing the F1 race due to the subsequent car damage, had been out in another historic GP car earlier last month.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Gilles Villeneuve, Leclerc had been driving the Canadian’s revered 312T4 from 1979 around Fiorano.

Asked by Motorsport.com about that experience, Leclerc said: “It was very special.

“The cars were very different back then.

“As soon as I got into the car you can really feel that the safety that we have now is just incredible and back then to push so much those cars with so little safety, you have to be quite mentally strong.

“It was nice and very playful also as a car so it was cool.

“The tyres were the same ones that they had on the car in the museum for I don't know how many years, so it was like wood!”

shares
comments

Related video

Seidl: New F1 race director set-up has made ‘very good start’
Previous article

Seidl: New F1 race director set-up has made ‘very good start’
Next article

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

10 things we learned from the 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Miami Grand Prix

Miami GP: Leclerc tops first practice from Russell by 0.071s Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami GP: Leclerc tops first practice from Russell by 0.071s

Latest news

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Sebastian Vettel is the voice the world needs

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami plans to keep early May F1 date slot

Baku to tweak pitlane entry; eyes 2023 F1 sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku to tweak pitlane entry; eyes 2023 F1 sprint race

Pictured: The broken brake disc that caused Leclerc's Monaco crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pictured: The broken brake disc that caused Leclerc's Monaco crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
6 h
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.