Subscribe
Previous / Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism Next / What is really going on with Miami’s Formula 1 track surface
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Leclerc crashes a result of trying too hard to catch Red Bull, says Ferrari

Ferrari says Charles Leclerc's crashes in Miami are the result of him trying too hard to catch Formula 1 rival Red Bull rather than being caused by inherent aerodynamic instability.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 crashes

The Monegasque driver has twice crashed at Turn 7 this weekend, first losing the car in second practice on Friday before the rear snapped and he spun into the barrier in Q3.

The resulting red flag left Sergio Perez on pole ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Leclerc's banker lap placed him seventh, with 2022 championship rival Max Verstappen in ninth.

The team has subsequently changed the rear wing, gearbox, floor and rear suspension on the SF-23, although the new parts have come from the allocated pool so will not incur a grid penalty.

Ferrari's Jock Clear implied the cause of the shunt was driver error, rather than rear-end instability triggered by a bump or an aerodynamic characteristic.

He said: "In some ways, this maybe is a reflection of his mindset when he is up against a car that is demonstrably quicker than him [like the Red Bull].

"It's a sort of: 'I'm just going to have to make the difference myself'. Of course, physics ultimately catches you out."

The team will not ask Azerbaijan sprint and grand prix polesitter Leclerc to change his approach to qualifying.

Clear said: "We're not going say to him: 'Look, calm down, Charles'. Over the course of a year, his qualifying is outstanding. That puts him in a very strong position for a lot of races.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I think he smelled the opportunity for another pole position, to be honest, and maybe just got a bit ahead of himself."

Further suggesting the shunt was not triggered by the inherent handling of the car, Ferrari reckons a revised floor for Miami has instead made the SF-23 more "benign".

Read Also:

The front and mid-floor and diffuser geometry have been tweaked just ahead of the rear wheels to control airflow to the diffuser. The impact has been described as "powerful".

Clear explained: "It gives the driver a more consistent balance through medium-speed, high-speed, low-speed, and of course, braking and entry and then exit.

He added: "Maybe what happened yesterday with Charles is actually a testament to that. He was really going for it in those high-speed Turns 4-6 curves."

Ferrari also reckoned "self-preservation" kicked in during Leclerc's crash, as he turned a head-on crash into a backwards spin into the barriers to potentially risk a grid penalty from the component changes.

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin senses "opportunity" for Miami F1 win despite Alonso scepticism

What is really going on with Miami’s Formula 1 track surface
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
McLaren faces "reality check" after poor Miami F1 showing wiped out Baku progress

McLaren faces "reality check" after poor Miami F1 showing wiped out Baku progress

Formula 1
Miami GP

McLaren faces "reality check" after poor Miami F1 showing wiped out Baku progress McLaren faces "reality check" after poor Miami F1 showing wiped out Baku progress

F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami

F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami

Formula 1

F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe