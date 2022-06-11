Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole Next / Perez: F1 engine problem lost me tow for final Q3 lap
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc "did not expect" Baku F1 pole after Q1 and Q2 performances

Charles Leclerc says he "did not expect" to take pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having finished third in Q1 and second in Q2.

Despite thoughts that the circuit would favour championship leaders Red Bull, the Ferrari driver set a weekend-best time of 1m41.359s to land his sixth pole of the season.

He finished the session 0.282s ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez in second, with points leader Max Verstappen in third.

Leclerc says he "really struggled to see that we were faster" before "everything came together" in his last lap.

He said: "It feels good this one. Obviously all pole positions feel good. But this one I probably did not expect it because I thought Red Bull was stronger, especially in Q1 and Q2, I really struggled to see that we were faster.

"But then in the last lap, everything came together. And again, I managed to do a good lap so extremely happy."

Former championship leader Leclerc, who has not won a race since the third round in Australia, was 0.05s adrift of teammate Carlos Sainz after the first batch of quick laps in the final shootout for pole.

But on his final run, he set the fastest first and second sectors of the day to have a massive half-second cushion ahead of the flat-out run to the line.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc says he is "really excited" for Sunday's race, but warned that tyre management could play a big part.

He added: "I'm really excited for tomorrow. I think we'll have quite a bit of tension tomorrow because tyre management is a big thing here.

"In Barcelona and Monaco, I think we were managing it well. Even though Monaco it was difficult to see anything.

"But overall, our race pace has done a step up since we brought the upgrade. So tomorrow it will be very interesting whether it will be the case here too."

Read Also:

Leclerc sits just nine points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings, with the gap he had built at the start of the season quickly reversed by the reigning champion despite suffering early reliability issues.

Sainz will line up fourth for tomorrow's race, with George Russell in fifth for Mercedes hoping to continue his run of top five finishes in every race so far this season.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole
Next article

Perez: F1 engine problem lost me tow for final Q3 lap

Perez: F1 engine problem lost me tow for final Q3 lap
Load comments
Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari F1 Monaco mistakes will make us stronger

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime
Formula 1

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

Latest news

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
17 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.