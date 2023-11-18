Leclerc "didn't do a good enough job" despite Las Vegas F1 pole
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc believes he “didn’t do a good enough job” in qualifying despite landing the first-ever pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In a somewhat anti-climactic end to the shootout, Leclerc was guaranteed a 23rd F1 pole when Carlos Sainz failed to jump his team-mate and Red Bull's Max Verstappen abandoned his final flying lap.
That ensured Leclerc's 1min32.726s effort was sufficient to cement top spot, having pipped Sainz by 0.044s - although the Spaniard will drop to 12th owing to a 10-place grid penalty for taking new power unit components after his Ferrari was damaged from hitting a loose water valve cover in FP1.
But Leclerc remained downbeat about his performance, saying that he should have improved more over his Q2 lap given the exaggerated track evolution at the resurfaced Sin City street circuit. Leclerc's Q2 lap was 0.05s slower than his Q3 run.
Leclerc said: "Obviously, it's an incredible event and to be starting from pole tomorrow is great.
"However, a bit disappointed with my laps in Q3. I didn't do a good enough job, but it was enough for P1. So that's all we need."
He continued: "I think my best lap was in Q2, which the track evolution is big here, so I should have done it in Q3, but I didn't. But again, it's like this and we are starting from pole, so I cannot complain."
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
With Sainz at the mercy of a penalty, Verstappen - who ended the session 0.378s adrift - will complete the front row.
Throughout 2023, the RB19 has proved to be beatable over one lap but often takes a major step forward when it comes to race pace.
Leclerc added: "Now full focus is on tomorrow to try and put everything together in the race.
"Normally that's where we lack most performance, so I hope we can put it all together and win here."
The Monegasque has not won from first on the grid since Australia in 2022, having qualified on pole 12 times since.
Verstappen added: "It's quite cold out there. It's quite slippery. And of course, being on a street circuit as well, you trying to get as close as you can to the walls. But that's not always very straightforward.
"I do think that we maximised today. I think already the whole weekend so far we've been lacking a little bit of one-lap performance and that was also quite clear in qualifying."
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash
Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Vegas F1 "comeback"
Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Vegas F1 "comeback" Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Vegas F1 "comeback"
Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari
Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari Vasseur: Sainz F1 grid penalty after Vegas incident a "huge hit" for Ferrari
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Latest news
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race
2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race
F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen survives penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023
F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen survives penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Verstappen survives penalty, damage to take 18th win of 2023
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3
WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3 WRC Japan: Evans seals victory in Toyota 1-2-3
F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened
F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened F1 live: Follow Las Vegas GP as it happened
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.