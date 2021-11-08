Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 video replay changed Ricciardo's mind on Bottas crash Next / Hamilton fears he "will be in trouble" if Red Bull form continues
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP

By:

Charles Leclerc insists he had no qualms about Ferrari’s team orders in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix, despite his apparent delay in letting Carlos Sainz Jr through.

Leclerc explains delay in team orders swap with Sainz in Mexican GP

The Monegasque and his team-mate were locked in a tight fight with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly throughout the Mexico City race as they battled for fourth spot.

A strategy offset between the two Ferrari drivers, with Sainz having extended his opening stint to have fresher hards at the end, had brought him on to the back of Leclerc and with a shot of going after Gasly.

Ferrari issued a radio instruction to Leclerc to let Sainz through, but did not appear to get an immediate response from him.

Shortly after, Sainz suggested that Leclerc was pushing hard, and locking up, simply to stay ahead.

However, Leclerc did eventually give way to see what Sainz could do – but with the Spaniard failing in his quest to overhaul the AlphaTauri ahead, he eventually gave back the position before the chequered flag.

While Leclerc's delay in letting Sainz through suggested he was not too happy about the situation, he actually says that giving up the place was far from simple because of the influence of backmarkers.

“I was okay with it,” explained Leclerc about the team orders call. “Basically, I had a very tough time with the hard tyres in the first laps with the things I was complaining on the radio.

“As soon as I was asked to let him by, I had the blue flag so I had to go through [George] Russell and [Lance] Stroll, so the two cars that had blue flags in front of me.

“We waited one lap and actually on that lap the fronts cleared, and I gained one second in one lap.

“Then the team told me: standby don't give the position back. Then two laps later they asked me to give it back, and I gave it.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sainz thinks that the delay in Leclerc letting him through did cost some time.

Asked if he felt that could have made the difference in his fight with Gasly, Sainz said: “It's a tricky question.

“Right when I caught Charles he was also lapping a Williams and an Aston, so the situation gets a bit trickier and a bit messy.

“Obviously he's being told to let me by but, at the same time, he's trying to clear the blue flags.

“I'm not going to lie, I lost two or three seconds of race time there that, as a team, we need to see how we can maybe improve it the next time.

“But it is very tricky. I mean, position swaps are probably the most tricky bit in F1 and this time we got it fairly right.

“So yes, I lost a bit of time there but we will try to see what we could have done different and learn for the next one.”

But despite the potential for the swap having been done earlier, Sainz said the afternoon was a valuable lesson for everyone at Ferrari on team work.

“What is important is that we get confident as a team to do it and respect the team orders,” he added.

“It will happen later this season or in the following years to come that that we might be in a similar situation. So as teammates and as a whole team, we need to get comfortable at the switching positions at some tracks, like we've done in other races. I think as a team, we executed it nicely.”

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
