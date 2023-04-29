Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off
Charles Leclerc says pushing too hard to make up for a drop-off in performance on the soft tyres triggered his late crash in Formula 1’s sprint shootout qualifying in Baku.
The Ferrari driver had been at the top of the timesheets after the first run in the final SQ3 session, before drivers completed a cool-down lap and went for a second effort.
But with the best performance having been taken out of the mandatory softs, Leclerc said that with his second effort being slower in the first sector, he went too far in trying to recover time.
"The soft was a little bit tricky because you get in Q3 and we haven't driven on these tyres since yesterday," said Leclerc, who still managed to keep hold of his sprint pole slot despite the accident.
"It's not a long time ago, but the conditions are very different so it was behaving much differently. The rear overheated on the second lap.
"I tried to push a bit more to gain some lap time, as I was behind my first best lap time, and I lost it in Turn 5. But in the end it doesn't have any consequence on qualifying.
"I don't know about Carlos behind me, so it's a shame if he was improving, but I'm happy with the first lap, very happy with the first lap. And now we have to confirm that in the race."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
While Ferrari has proved to be a match for Red Bull in qualifying, it has been behind its main rival in the races so far this season.
Leclerc admitted that he was cautious about the chances of beating Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the sprint, but that was not an excuse for giving up.
"We'll go for it, but we need to be realistic," he said. "Until now we have been on the back foot in the race, as especially the Red Bull seems to be a step ahead. So let's see how it is.
"Hopefully we have a good surprise. I think we improved the car quite a bit, but today we'll have more of an answer in the race and we will see where we are compared to them."
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs Baku sprint pole despite crash
AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement
Latest news
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty
Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty
IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up
IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.