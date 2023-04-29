Subscribe
Previous / F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs Baku sprint pole despite crash Next / AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off

Charles Leclerc says pushing too hard to make up for a drop-off in performance on the soft tyres triggered his late crash in Formula 1’s sprint shootout qualifying in Baku.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off

The Ferrari driver had been at the top of the timesheets after the first run in the final SQ3 session, before drivers completed a cool-down lap and went for a second effort.

But with the best performance having been taken out of the mandatory softs, Leclerc said that with his second effort being slower in the first sector, he went too far in trying to recover time.

"The soft was a little bit tricky because you get in Q3 and we haven't driven on these tyres since yesterday," said Leclerc, who still managed to keep hold of his sprint pole slot despite the accident.

"It's not a long time ago, but the conditions are very different so it was behaving much differently. The rear overheated on the second lap.

"I tried to push a bit more to gain some lap time, as I was behind my first best lap time, and I lost it in Turn 5. But in the end it doesn't have any consequence on qualifying.

"I don't know about Carlos behind me, so it's a shame if he was improving, but I'm happy with the first lap, very happy with the first lap. And now we have to confirm that in the race."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ferrari has proved to be a match for Red Bull in qualifying, it has been behind its main rival in the races so far this season.

Leclerc admitted that he was cautious about the chances of beating Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in the sprint, but that was not an excuse for giving up.

"We'll go for it, but we need to be realistic," he said. "Until now we have been on the back foot in the race, as especially the Red Bull seems to be a step ahead. So let's see how it is.

Read Also:

"Hopefully we have a good surprise. I think we improved the car quite a bit, but today we'll have more of an answer in the race and we will see where we are compared to them."

 

shares
comments

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc grabs Baku sprint pole despite crash

AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty Quartararo: MotoGP stewards offered “no clear explanation” of Jerez penalty

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe