Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids Next / F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

Charles Leclerc says Formula 1 "without Monaco for me is not F1" amid ongoing rumours about the future of the principality’s Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc: "F1 without Monaco for me is not F1"

The possibility of the race dropping off the calendar has been discussed in recent weeks, and some sources suggest that teams have already been told that it is likely to happen in 2023.

Monaco has survived over the decades with a generously low race hosting fee that was agreed in the Bernie Ecclestone era.

Liberty Media has become increasingly frustrated with Monaco's seemingly guaranteed good deal at a time when there is no shortage of candidates willing to pay much bigger sums to join the calendar.

In addition, Monaco has always retained the right to create the TV broadcast, and to fill the environs of the circuit with its own sponsors, some of which clash with F1's main partners.

They include TAG Heuer, a direct rival of key F1 backer Rolex.

Stefano Domenicali's recent declaration to the teams about regionalising the calendar also made it clear that irrespective of any other issues, Monaco could be obliged to move from its traditional late May date, potentially to allow Miami and Montreal to run back-to-back.

That can also be seen as another attempt to put pressure on the Automobile Club de Monaco to agree to a better deal for F1.

Home crowd favourite Leclerc insists that the race should stay on the calendar.

"I think it would be a bad move for both parties now," he said. "I've never known Monaco without F1, apart from for COVID reasons in 2020.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"And F1 without Monaco for me is not F1. I think F1 has a history, has some historic tracks like Silverstone, like Monza, and like Monaco too, and I think they should stay in the calendar."

Commercial issues aside, one of the regular complaints about Monaco is the lack of overtaking on a track that has not changed in many years.

Asked about the possibility of modifying the layout Leclerc admitted that it could be difficult.

"I thought about it sometimes, whether it will improve a lot overtaking," he said. "I don't know, maybe before the tunnel you can go to the left and do a big straight there. But how feasible it is?

"I'm not sure. Of course overtaking is difficult, but I think what we all love as drivers is the challenge, especially in qualifying to do that lap, just pushing.

"There's no track that comes close to the adrenaline we get in Monaco, and for me it's part of F1 history and should stay in F1."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Previous article

Vettel questions real world value of F1 turbo hybrids
Next article

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023

F1 team bosses back move for regionalised races in 2023
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Bottas hit by MGU-K failure as F1 practice woes continue Monaco GP
Formula 1

Bottas hit by MGU-K failure as F1 practice woes continue

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.