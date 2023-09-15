Leclerc: Ferrari's fresh insight of SF-23 weakness a boost for 2024 F1 car revamp
Charles Leclerc says the exposing of Ferrari’s weaknesses in recent races is a big help in ensuring its “very different” Formula 1 design for 2024 is a success.
Although Ferrari enjoyed its most competitive weekend of the year so far in Italy a fortnight ago, the performance also served to highlight some core deficits in the performance of the SF-23.
In particular, testing it conducted at Monza, confirming the outcome of experiments it did in the previous race at Zandvoort, helped deliver more answers about why Ferrari loses out when more downforce is added to the car.
Leclerc thinks that the understanding Ferrari took away from Monza was important as it continues to focus on a major change of car design for next season.
"We learned plenty during Monza, especially about our weaknesses," he said in Singapore. "And it confirmed that we were stronger on low downforce tracks, which obviously for here means it's going to be a bit more of a difficult weekend for us.
"After Monza, we understood more things which are good for this year, even though it will be a small step in the right direction, but mostly it's for designing next year's car which is positive."
Ferrari is set to make some extensive changes for its 2024 challenger, with Leclerc saying that such a different direction is now well justified knowing what happened at Monza.
"The 2024 project is very different to the car we have this year," he explained. "With everything we've learned also, it reaffirms that it's a good choice that we've done for next year.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
"The more we learn, the better it is for doing the last few details for next year's car. So it's super important.
"It's really good to understand that also before the end of the season because we've still got quite a few races. So we can maybe push a bit more in that direction."
Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz reckons that Ferrari's understanding of its car deficit in high-downforce trim is now much more advanced thanks to the critical work in did ahead of the Dutch GP.
"We did actually learn some very interesting stuff about how our car performs in that sort of track, what our high downforce wings are doing and why in some other cases they don't work as well as we like," he said.
"That's why we're changing a lot the package race-to-race. Hopefully for this weekend, we found a better solution than in Zandvoort, and it can give us a bit more performance.
"But honestly, I think it's a much bigger thing than just the rear wing. It's more a car characteristic thing."
Related video
AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
F1 live: Singapore GP practice as it happened
Latest news
Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol Kyle Larson fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence Jani relishing Petit Le Mans return after decade-long absence
Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles
Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles Quartararo was 'too arrogant' in early 2023 Yamaha MotoGP struggles
IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice
IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice IMSA Indianapolis: Porsche leads Acura in opening practice
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.