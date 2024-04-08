All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Leclerc focussed on "negative" tyre preparation issues ahead of Chinese GP

Charles Leclerc says his focus is on resolving a "negative" tyre preparation issue that has bugged him in Formula 1 qualifying ahead of the upcoming Chinese GP.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari driver's strong run of seven consecutive front-row starting positions ended in Australia where he qualified fifth before a penalty for Sergio Perez gifted him a place.

He struggled again at Suzuka, where he couldn't better eighth after having to use a second set of tyres to guarantee safe passage out of Q1.

In both races, he came through the field to take second and fourth positions respectively, but he insists that he needs to start further up the grid.

"If I only look today I'm very happy, I don't think there was anything we could have done better," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about his Suzuka race.

"The pace was really good, tyre management was really good, communication was really good.

"However, as a driver, you always have to look at the negative over the whole weekend.

"And whether it's in Australia or here, race pace has not been a problem - it's my qualifying pace, which is not something that I've been very used to in my career, to be working on my qualifying pace, because normally it's pretty good on the Saturday.

"However, since two races now in a row, I've been struggling to put the tyres in the right window.

"And this is definitely my main focus now going into Shanghai, to try and refine the right window, the tyres, and for me to put them more consistently inside that window. Then once I'll do that, I'm sure the pace will come back in quali."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc insisted that his current struggle is all about tyre preparation.

"One hundred per cent," he said. "Because as I said, my laps weren't that bad. Yesterday, the lap I have done was actually really good. But the grip that was available from the tyre was just not there.

"And this is because I do a bad job on the lap before, which is very frustrating, because you finish a lap and you're happy. But actually you're nowhere.

"So I've got to focus on that. It's very fine, like very little differences. However, I'm confident that by analysing well the data – we've got a week before Shanghai – and whenever I focused on something, I improved quite quickly on it. So I'm not too concerned.

"But I need to do this step forward for Shanghai now."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur downplayed Leclerc's concerns, pointing out that his Suzuka session was compromised by Q1.

"You don't have to draw a conclusion just based on the classification," said the Frenchman. "I think where we missed a little bit the weekend with Charles yesterday was the first lap of Q1. He didn't do a mega lap, and we had to put the second set on, because we were a little bit at risk.

"And then you go to Q3, you have only one set. And you are a little bit on the back foot, because you're like, 'If I do a mistake, I will be P10'. And we didn't take the right approach on qualifying.

"But now I'm convinced that Charles is a competitor, he is the good one on one lap qualifying, and it will be back soon.

Pressed on Leclerc's own admission that he needs to improve, Vasseur added: "Yeah, he's lucid on the fact that he didn't do a good quali yesterday, and you can't be happy when your team-mate is P4, and you are P8.

"But overall, we need also to have a deep look on quali, on the session. We missed the Q1, and then we landed at the end only with one set in Q3, and if you finish one-tenth off the second row it's not a disaster as if you are six-tenths off on that.

"And it will be another one next week, we'll have two qualis in China, two opportunities to do the job."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP
Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China

Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Williams to send Albon's F1 chassis back to UK for repairs before China
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari lacking pace to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Leclerc: Ferrari lacking pace to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc: Ferrari lacking pace to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole
Leclerc marks 10th anniversary of Bianchi accident with tribute F1 helmet

Leclerc marks 10th anniversary of Bianchi accident with tribute F1 helmet

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc marks 10th anniversary of Bianchi accident with tribute F1 helmet
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Sainz thought Japan F1 podium was "not possible" until "mega" final stint
Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan

Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Latest news

Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement

Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement

SUPC Supercars
Taupō Super400
Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement
How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win

How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics
Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

DTM DTM
Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia