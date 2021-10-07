Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more Next / Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

By:

Charles Leclerc hopes the reworked Istanbul track surface will “still be slippery” after the low-grip 2020 conditions benefited Ferrari, while several Formula 1 rivals hope the situation has improved considerably.

Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

Ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, the Istanbul Park circuit was water-blasted to make the surface rougher following an FIA recommendation in the aftermath of the 2020 event.

The Istanbul surface had been re-laid with fresh asphalt ahead of Turkey's return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2011, but as the work was only completed three weeks before the 2020 race there was not enough time for the track to cure and the bitumen remained saturated with slippery oils.

That situation, allied to Pirelli bringing the hardest tyres in its range last year, left the drivers struggling to build tyre temperature and feeling like they were driving on a surface "worse than ice", per McLaren's Lando Norris.

Rain during the final two days of the 2020 event exacerbated their struggles, with several drivers spinning off – some multiple times – during the race that ended with Lewis Hamilton winning and clinching his seventh world title.

The water-blasting work, which Motorsport.com understands was only completed in the last few weeks, is aimed at making the track surface rougher to raise grip levels by exposing the gaps between the stones, with Pirelli also making its compound choice one step softer for 2021 to provide further assistance.

Leclerc said that he "remembers that a lot of people complained [in 2020], but I was one of the only ones that was actually happy that it was like this because we were competitive, we were fighting for very good positions".

He continued: "And obviously a podium was possible. I enjoyed that weekend – it didn't end up the way I wanted, by being just under the podium, being fourth.

Grandstand

Grandstand

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"But, overall, it was a positive weekend for us, and I hope we can reproduce that this year.

"I've heard some things have changed – obviously they have washed the track several times.

"So, let's see if it's as bad as last year. I don't think it will be as bad, but hopefully it will still be slippery and hopefully it will still benefit us."

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo explained that the water-blasting work should "give [the track surface] a few more edges so we can get the tyre to bite into it a bit more".

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, said "we're all expecting it to be better than last year" and that "it would be quite a surprise to have the same conditions as last year, because last year was very difficult and very difficult also to understand why the grip was so particularly low".

The Spaniard also suggested if the water-blasting has changed the grip-level considerably, then the field could encounter "extreme" tyre degradation with the track's demanding layout.

"If it's more like Portimao, where the grip is not high but it's OK, then should be good fun," said Sainz.

"If it's like Barcelona or Silverstone – really high grip levels – then it should be also quite exciting because then the tyre wear could be quite an issue.

"Maybe for my personal interest I want them on the more extreme [side]. Then more different things that can happen and maybe more opportunity comes for me."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, walks the track

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, who claimed pole in the wet 2020 qualifying and led the first half of the race before fading away to ninth, reportedly due to front wing damage, said that if the grip levels have improved then Istanbul's famous, multi-apex Turn 8 won't be "much of a corner with our cars nowadays".

He added: "If the grip picks up, I expect it to probably be flat. If it's not, it's a different story."

Wet weather is also predicted to impact the 2021 Turkey event, which Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel said he does not "mind if it rains again" because "it was good fun".

"It was very slippery last year, we'll be hoping it's not as slippery," said Vettel. "This year we have spectators, so for the spectators, it's probably not so nice to have wet conditions.

"But for us I think it could mix things up, so I'm fairly open minded."

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who spun six times in the 2020 race and was lapped by Hamilton as his faint title hopes were finally extinguished, said his squad had "learned a lot about the tyres" in recent 2021 events.

"Lately in the rain, it hasn't been too bad," he said. "[Mercedes has learned] especially the operating temperatures, pressures for the inters and wets.

"[But] I really hope this track will have a bit more grip than last year, because it was quite extreme last year, even in the dry. So, looking forward to seeing how it is."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Previous article

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Next article

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Load comments

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws point standings through 8/26

2
Supercars

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

9 h
Latest news
Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

4m
Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes
Formula 1

Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

38m
Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

2 h
Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

2 h
Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes ‘daring’ F1 fashion choices helps open minds

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests 00:46
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022 00:42
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally 01:05
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
6 h

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:38
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime
Formula 1

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

Trending Today

World of Outlaws point standings through 8/26
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

World of Outlaws point standings through 8/26

Erebus owner calls for social media calm
Supercars Supercars

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
5 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Sochi F1 move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes Turkey F1 track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Lotus F1 cars ranked: 49, 72, 79 and more

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.