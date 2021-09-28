Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

By:

Charles Leclerc believes it will be "just a matter of time" until Lando Norris scores his first Formula 1 win, expressing sympathy following the McLaren driver's late defeat in Russia.

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Norris picked up his first F1 pole in Saturday's qualifying session at the Sochi Autodrom, and looked set to win the race before a late rain shower shook up proceedings.

Norris initially opted against coming in for intermediates, a decision that ultimately backfired as he dropped to seventh place after pitting and making the switch, allowing Lewis Hamilton to win the race.

Norris felt "devastated" after the race, but it was not the first time in recent years that a young driver has seen their chance to win a first grand prix slip away.

Ferrari driver Leclerc was set to win the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2019 before an engine issued caused him to slow and fall to third, while George Russell and Alex Albon also saw their chances to win races pass by at events in the last two years.

Leclerc acknowledged that it was "difficult" to handle losing a first race win in such fashion, and that Norris may feel a weight of responsibility in the decision not to come into the pits.

But he backed the Briton to recover and score his maiden win eventually.

"Obviously I can imagine what he is feeling," Leclerc said. "Probably he's part of the decision process in those type of situations, and he might feel very, very guilty.

"But he is an amazing driver. I think he has shown it very often this season. He has had a very strong season, and I am sure he will learn from it.

"It's just a matter of time before his first win, so yeah, I don't think he should feel so down after the race he has done."

Read Also:

Russell's shot at victory came during his one-off appearance for Mercedes at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix when a strategy miscue and a puncture denied him a likely win.

"It's every driver's worst nightmare leading a race and the rain starts coming down, so I feel really bad for him," Russell said.

"I've been there last year. I know how it feels. He'll have plenty more victories to come."

shares
comments
Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

Previous article

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

2
Supercars

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

3
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

4
Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

3 h
5
Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

2 h
Latest news
Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

12m
Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

1 h
Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

17 h
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

17 h
Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

18 h
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful drivers in F1 01:23
Formula 1
17 h

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix Russian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari Russian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars Supercars

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test

IRL: IRL Engine Specifications Announced for 2000-2004 Seasons
IndyCar IndyCar

IRL: IRL Engine Specifications Announced for 2000-2004 Seasons

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
23 h
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
23 h
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021

Latest news

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "a few balls in the air" over F1 engine reliability

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Devastated Norris will bounce back a stronger driver, says McLaren

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.