Leclerc knew Ferrari could win F1 Australian GP from FP1
Charles Leclerc reckons he and team-mate Carlos Sainz could tell Ferrari's 2024 Formula 1 car was capable of winning the Australian Grand Prix from as early as Friday's first practice.
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Second-starting Sainz passed polesitter Max Verstappen around the outside on lap two before the Red Bull champion retired with a fiery rear-right brake failure. That enabled Leclerc to complete a Ferrari 1-2.
While Verstappen’s car was ailing from the race start, which made the RB20 feel as though the “handbrake” was left on, the Ferrari duo believed they were already in contention for victory from FP1.
Asked how important the result was for team morale and for confirming the early-season credentials of the SF-24 challenger, Leclerc replied: “Oh, it's extremely important.
“It's been a long time since we have had the genuine pace to have Red Bull - I wouldn't say under control, because we don't know what was the real pace of Max today, but I will say that from FP1, we knew that pole position and the race win were possible because we had very good tyre degradation, very good pace. That is a very encouraging sign.”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Ferrari has earned criticism in recent seasons for poor pitstop execution and questionable strategy calls, but Leclerc added that the team had maximised all areas of race craft at the start of 2024.
“However, if you look at the first three races, two out of the first three races they had the upper hand in the race. So, we still have a lot of work to do. But that's exactly what we need to do as a team.
“Whenever we have the opportunity to actually win a race, we need to take it, and this weekend we did it, Carlos did it today. On my side, second with the fastest lap, so there are not any more points that we have got.
“Looking back at the first three races, there is not one race where we didn't maximise the result. So, we need to do that until we get the car that is consistently better than the Red Bull, especially in the race.”
Race winner Sainz added: “From lap one, it felt like a race-winning car. And even if Red Bull were also quick and were on pole, that [1min15.915sec pole lap time] in quali wasn't out of reach for us.”
Share Or Save This Story
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move
Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz
Ferrari’s simple F1 design tweak that helped topple Red Bull
Stella: Leclerc finished ahead of Norris on merit in F1 Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Latest news
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix
Sinkhole at North Wilkesboro reveals NASCAR track's history
Prime
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.