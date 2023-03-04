Subscribe
Previous / Bahrain GP: Verstappen beats Perez, Ferraris to first pole of F1 2023 Next / Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Leclerc reveals reason for late F1 Bahrain GP Q3 absence

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc did not contest the climax to qualifying in order to save an extra set of soft tyres for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:

Leclerc jumped out of his SF-23 after posting his banker lap in Q3 to forfeit his shot at pole position, with the driver settling for third place by lapping 0.292s adrift of Max Verstappen and behind the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

While this led to some speculation that he might have encountered a technical issue - with the Monegasque triggering a red flag in Q1 when his car twice shed bodywork - the driver and his team have relayed that this was a deliberate strategy to better attack the race.

Leclerc confirmed there was no fault with his car but in recognising Ferrari is on the "backfoot" compared to Red Bull's race pace, they had opted to carry over a set of Pirellis for the race.

He said: "No, there wasn't any issue. I think we were in a fight for pole, which was a good surprise, to be honest.

"I did not expect that after testing and after the free practices that were a little bit difficult. We managed to find that pace for the quali lap, which was great.

"However, we need to keep in our mind that in the race run, we seem to be a little bit on the backfoot compared to Red Bull.

"I think we are in a better place starting third with new tyres than starting first with old or a bit further up.

"I don't know if we would have gotten pole or not. But it would have been close."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc was nevertheless buoyed by his turn of pace on Saturday, admitting that he had not expected Ferrari to be as close to Red Bull based on his discontent during testing, when he was deliberately sent out to chase understeer-biased set-ups, and during practice.

"We are much closer than what we expected, which is looking good for the future," said Leclerc.

"I think it makes Formula 1 more exciting. So, I'm looking forward to the rest of the races.

"We seem to have a bit of a weakness for now. Having a new tyre will help us tomorrow. "But I don't know how much the picture will change with that, but it's going into in the right direction at least."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bahrain GP: Verstappen beats Perez, Ferraris to first pole of F1 2023

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso a "dark horse" in Bahrain Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace Verstappen "positively surprised" by pole as Red Bull warns of better race pace

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Super Formula

Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka Gallery: Super Formula teams show off 2023 liveries at Suzuka

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

FeCh Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami Ferrari Challenge North America opens 2023 season in Miami

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass Austin Hill wins Las Vegas Xfinity race with late pass

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.