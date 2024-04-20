All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: Sainz “over the limit” in F1 Chinese GP sprint race defending

Charles Leclerc felt Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz went “over the limit” in defending during the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix as the pair glanced blows.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In a DRS train behind Fernando Alonso, the battle erupted when Sainz attacked the Aston Martin driver around the outside of Turn 7 which invited both Serigo Perez and Charles Leclerc into the fight.

After Alonso picked up a puncture in contact with Sainz, as the pair touched in Turn 7 before both going wide at Turn 9 to allow Perez to fly past, there was an all-Ferrari incident at the Turn 14 hairpin when the pair appeared to clash.

Both Ferraris made it to the finish, with Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth, and the Monegasque made his feelings clear over team radio straight after the chequered flag.

“Let’s speak. We’re fighting more, he’s fighting more me than the others,” Leclerc said.

After the Chinese GP sprint, when asked if he felt Sainz’s defending against him crossed a line, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1: “I think so but to be honest I have also crossed a line myself in the past and when this happens we normally have a discussion, we clear the air.

“We went through that in the past and it went really well so I have no worries that it will also be the case this weekend. But today he went a bit over the limit.

“Contact between us two being in a different race situation, because I had saved quite a bit with the tyres and I had a good pace at the end, so it is a bit of a shame that we lost that gap to Perez and couldn’t overtake him.

“P4, it could’ve been P3, one point, you can always do better but we will focus on this afternoon because this will be the gamechanger, having a good qualifying which hasn’t been the case for me in the last few races.”

Sainz said he was happy to apologise if his defending against Leclerc was considered too aggressive as he explained his earlier fight with Alonso contributed to the issue.

“Behind Fernando I did a really good move around the outside of Turn 7 and from then on he decided to be a bit all or nothing into me into Turn 9 which cost us both in the race,” Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

“I picked up damage and a lot of dirt on my tyres from that optimistic move. From there on I was sliding around with damage to the car and dirt on my tyres.

“I was doing everything I could to defend and sliding around so maybe had a bit of a moment with Charles but I apologise if I did something over the limit. But we were all racing really hard today and I was trying by best to keep it under control.”

Sainz and Alonso have been placed under investigation for their Turn 7 clash which will be reviewed by the stewards ahead of Chinese GP qualifying.

“It was tough racing and a couple of corners parallel to each other, wheel to wheel battle, and at the end someone has to give up,” Alonso added to give his take on the Sainz battle. “I gave up at Turn 8, the racing line, to avoid contact and he didn’t give up in Turn 9 and we didn’t avoid the contact.

“But in the sprint race there are only a few points in play and our natural position is seventh or eighth so it is not many points. It is a shame not to finish but I think we lost not too many points today.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid
Next article Hamilton: Norris would have been better off conceding in Turn 1

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Alonso explains mid-race soft tyre strategy in F1 Chinese GP

Alonso explains mid-race soft tyre strategy in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alonso explains mid-race soft tyre strategy in F1 Chinese GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: “Strange” Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
FIA dismisses Aston Martin protest over China F1 qualifying
Ferrari F1 drivers split over China sprint race clash talks

Ferrari F1 drivers split over China sprint race clash talks

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari F1 drivers split over China sprint race clash talks
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP

Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: F1 to discuss new points structure

Prime

Discover prime content
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst-case fears could be key to new rules success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia